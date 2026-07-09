Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Linebacker

We're getting close to the Washington Commanders reporting to Ashburn, Virginia, for training camp, and it's time we got to know the roster a little better.

The Commanders are looking to improve upon their 2025 campaign and have made considerable effort to bolster the team, from drafting young defensive players to signing veterans with upside in free agency. Jayden Daniels is back and fully healthy for his third season, and the belief is that he can lead the new offense, which is now working with coordinator David Blough's scheme, back to being the potent unit it was in 2024.

Now, with the spotlight on the team, the Commanders must begin preparing for that bounce-back performance. As always, that work begins in training camp, and Commanders.com will look at every position ahead of the first practice. The linebackers are up next.

On the roster

Frankie Luvu

Ale Kaho

Sonny Styles

Leo Chenal

Kain Medrano

Nick Bellore

Jordan Magee

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

K'Lavon Chaisson

Joshua Josephs

D.J. Johnson

Andre Carter II

T.J. Maguranyanga

Dorance Armstrong

Drake Jackson

Odafe Oweh

What to watch

What will Sonny Styles be in Washington's defense? The Commanders upgraded their roster in the draft by taking Styles, who some considered to be the best defensive prospect in the class, at No. 7 overall. The selling point for Styles, aside from his leadership and maturity, is his versatility and knack for being a chess piece who can cover pass-catchers and tackle at the line of scrimmage. There are some who believe Styles could wear the green dot on his helmet that identifies him as a play caller, and head coach Dan Quinn didn't dismiss that idea if he is ready for it by Week 1. It's more likely that defensive coordinator Daronte Jones will highlight Styles' athleticism as a weakside linebacker or even a blitzer, but given Styles' potential, it's difficult to rule out any possibility.

Can Frankie Luvu get back to being disruptive? Luvu was one of the Commanders' best acquisitions in 2024 thanks to his ability as a blitzer. He had a career-high eight sacks that year with six pass breakups and an interception. The 2025 campaign was a more difficult one for Luvu, partially because the multitude of injuries forced the Commanders to use him more as a traditional pass-rusher. Luvu is expected to be back at a more conventional role for him now that the front is healthy and deeper, which should allow him to operate as the blitzer he was in 2024. Luvu's energy and leadership were significant factors in the Commanders' playoff run two years ago, and if they can get that back in 2026, it would go a long way toward improving the entire unit.