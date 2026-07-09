Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Quarterback

We're getting close to the Washington Commanders reporting to Ashburn, Virginia, for training camp, and it's time we got to know the roster a little better.

The Commanders are looking to improve upon their 2025 campaign and have made considerable effort to bolster the team, from drafting young defensive players to signing veterans with upside in free agency. Jayden Daniels is back and fully healthy for his third season, and the belief is that he can lead the new offense, which is now working with coordinator David Blough's scheme, back to being the potent unit it was in 2024.

Now, with the spotlight on the team, the Commanders must begin preparing for that bounce-back performance. As always, that work begins in training camp, and Commanders.com will look at every position ahead of the first practice. The quarterbacks are up next.

On the roster

Jayden Daniels

Marcus Mariota

Sam Hartman

Athan Kaliakmanis

What to watch

How does Jayden Daniels look after an offseason of rest? Daniels suffered multiple injuries in his second season, which caused him to miss several games and ultimately be pulled for the final four games. There haven't been many updates, but general manager Adam Peters said earlier this offseason that Daniels has been training hard and is fully healthy. Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise also said on NFL Network that Daniels "has that look in his eyes that he's ready to take over the league." So, everything we've heard so far has been positive, but there will still be plenty of eyes on the quarterback during the first open period of OTAs. Assuming he performs as expected, it should settle any lingering concerns about his health heading into his third season.

How will Daniels operate under center? Blough's offense is going to require Daniels and the rest of the quarterbacks to operate under center more often -- something that Daniels has not done much of in his professional or college career. This change actually comes from the Commanders' desire to help Daniels and highlight his skill set while also adding more unpredictability to the scheme through play-action passes and a more balanced run game. Daniels shouldn't have a problem lining up under center, but it will be interesting to see how he adjusts from operating out of the shotgun formation for most of his career.