 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jayden Daniels' leadership helps spark Commanders' offense

Nov 03, 2026 at 12:38 PM
Author Image
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Jayden_Daniels110326

With the Washington Commanders down 10-0 in a must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles, **Jayden Daniels** called his offensive teammates together.

Neither Daniels nor his teammates revealed exactly what the quarterback said, but he did give a shortened, less colorful version after the game.

"Honestly, it was complete BS, just how we started and what we were doing," Daniels said.

Here's what we do know: the Commanders scored 27 unanswered points after that moment and took a 27-10 victory over the Eagles. No one said it publicly after the game, but Daniels' address to the offense served as an unofficial turning point during a night in which the Commanders needed a win. To the players, it was everything they expected from Daniels, who took another step in his development as a leader.

"I feel like he already has a good foundation in him, and knowing how to be a good leader of men," **Antonio Williams** said. "All the guys respect what he has to say, because we know the work he puts in and how much he wants to win."

The Commanders needed a jolt after a sluggish start.

Every offensive player, including Daniels himself, looked off through the first 10 minutes of the night. Daniels missed throws that he normally makes; the offensive line committed back-to-back false starts that turned a third-and-1 into a third-and-11; there were drops on easy throws that would have resulted in first downs; and Drew Stevens hooked his first field goal of the night, giving the Eagles good field position to try their own field goal.

The worst moment came after Eagles kicker Jake Elliott's successful 40-yard attempt, when another set of back-to-back penalties preceded a fumble from Chig Okonkwo that the Eagles recovered at the Commanders' 26-yard line. Saquon Barkley ran into the end zone three plays later.

It was after that moment that Daniels addressed his teammates. He was not overly animated -- that is not Daniels' style -- but it was clear by the video that did the rounds on social media that he was not happy with the unit's performance.

Head coach Dan Quinn has come to expect moments like that from Daniels, but he said he loved it all the same.

"There comes a point when it's enough is enough," Quinn said. "For he and for his teammates to look one another in the eye and say, 'Okay, let's get this part of our football in order and do this now.' It's usually more effective that way."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 8

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

EaglesCommanders
1 / 206
KC105427
2 / 206
KC105428
3 / 206
KC105441
4 / 206
KC105377 (1)
5 / 206
KC105560
6 / 206
KC105400
7 / 206
KC105388
8 / 206
AM3_8195 (1)
9 / 206
TRS03728
10 / 206
TRS03727
11 / 206
EFM08129 (1)
12 / 206
EFM08132
13 / 206
TRS03773
14 / 206
EFM08140
15 / 206
TRS03713
16 / 206
TRS03712
17 / 206
EFM08129
18 / 206
AM3_8195
19 / 206
KC100783
20 / 206
KC104766
21 / 206
KC104964
22 / 206
KC104571
23 / 206
KC104965
24 / 206
KC104751
25 / 206
KC104190
26 / 206
KC104541
27 / 206
KC103554
28 / 206
KC104416
29 / 206
KC104093
30 / 206
KC104333
31 / 206
KC104355
32 / 206
AM3_8185
33 / 206
KC104322
34 / 206
AM3_8219
35 / 206
EFM07917
36 / 206
EFM07918
37 / 206
EFM07804
38 / 206
EFM07816
39 / 206
EFM07896
40 / 206
TS101495
41 / 206
KC103497
42 / 206
KC103400
43 / 206
KC103151
44 / 206
KC103273
45 / 206
KC103453
46 / 206
KC103459
47 / 206
KC103455
48 / 206
AM3_8561
49 / 206
TRS04015
50 / 206
TRS04046
51 / 206
TRS04016
52 / 206
TRS04045
53 / 206
EFM08650
54 / 206
EFM08742
55 / 206
EFM08743
56 / 206
EFM08643
57 / 206
EFM08659
58 / 206
KC201690
59 / 206
KC201583
60 / 206
KC107092
61 / 206
KC106935
62 / 206
KC107034
63 / 206
KC201299
64 / 206
KC107085
65 / 206
TRS03899
66 / 206
KC106911
67 / 206
KC106752
68 / 206
KC106790
69 / 206
KC106861
70 / 206
KC106858
71 / 206
AM3_8516
72 / 206
AM3_8479
73 / 206
AM3_8464
74 / 206
AM3_8289
75 / 206
AM3_8517
76 / 206
AM3_8518
77 / 206
KC106653
78 / 206
KC106601
79 / 206
TRS03869
80 / 206
KC106358
81 / 206
KC106382
82 / 206
KC106209
83 / 206
KC106632
84 / 206
KC106576
85 / 206
KC106566
86 / 206
KC106667
87 / 206
KC105729
88 / 206
KC105693
89 / 206
KC105697
90 / 206
EFM08343
91 / 206
KC105752
92 / 206
EFM08359
93 / 206
EFM08423
94 / 206
KC106201
95 / 206
EFM08355
96 / 206
EFM08300
97 / 206
EFM09435
98 / 206
EFM09333
99 / 206
EFM09424
100 / 206
EFM09313
101 / 206
TS106869
102 / 206
AM3_9633
103 / 206
TS106950
104 / 206
KC209281 1
105 / 206
KC209309
106 / 206
KC105444
107 / 206
KC104206
108 / 206
ROSE3181
109 / 206
KC103801
110 / 206
KC103733
111 / 206
KC103876
112 / 206
KC103130 (1)
113 / 206
KC104133
114 / 206
KC104176
115 / 206
KC103231
116 / 206
KC103123
117 / 206
KC103877
118 / 206
EFM00067
119 / 206
EFM00049
120 / 206
EFM00154
121 / 206
EFM00128
122 / 206
EFM09984
123 / 206
EFM09979
124 / 206
EFM00025
125 / 206
EFM00137
126 / 206
EFM09973
127 / 206
EFM00070
128 / 206
TRS04636
129 / 206
KC102942
130 / 206
TRS04562
131 / 206
KC102820
132 / 206
TRS04642
133 / 206
TRS04640
134 / 206
AM3_9579
135 / 206
AM3_9473
136 / 206
KC102783
137 / 206
KC102746
138 / 206
EFM09884
139 / 206
EFM09883
140 / 206
KC102759
141 / 206
AM3_9548
142 / 206
KC102453
143 / 206
KC102422
144 / 206
KC102521
145 / 206
KC102386
146 / 206
KC102324
147 / 206
AM3_9361
148 / 206
EFM09809
149 / 206
EFM09727
150 / 206
EFM09788
151 / 206
KC102287
152 / 206
EFM09711
153 / 206
KC102291
154 / 206
EFM09714
155 / 206
KC101897
156 / 206
EFM09517
157 / 206
AM3_9241
158 / 206
KC101809
159 / 206
KC101810
160 / 206
EFM09514
161 / 206
KC101812
162 / 206
KC101814
163 / 206
KC101876
164 / 206
EFM09697
165 / 206
EFM09582
166 / 206
KC101659
167 / 206
KC101642
168 / 206
TRS04487
169 / 206
KC101582
170 / 206
KC101734
171 / 206
AM3_9004
172 / 206
TRS04492
173 / 206
TRS04465
174 / 206
KC101556
175 / 206
KC101553
176 / 206
KC101136
177 / 206
KC101111
178 / 206
KC101117
179 / 206
KC101103
180 / 206
KC100967
181 / 206
KC101375
182 / 206
KC101180 (1)
183 / 206
KC101447
184 / 206
KC109684
185 / 206
KC109831
186 / 206
KC100864
187 / 206
KC100695
188 / 206
KC100894
189 / 206
KC100826
190 / 206
KC109635
191 / 206
KC100654
192 / 206
KC100585
193 / 206
KC100836
194 / 206
KC100527
195 / 206
KC100674
196 / 206
KC100434
197 / 206
KC100452
198 / 206
KC100283
199 / 206
KC100289
200 / 206
KC100262
201 / 206
KC100271
202 / 206
KC100409
203 / 206
KC100242
204 / 206
KC100513
205 / 206
KC100391
206 / 206
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Daniels' teammates could feel his passion as they do in everything else he does. He told them -- with more descriptive language -- that what they did during their first three drives "wasn't our brand of football that we want to play or showcase." He was frustrated, not just with himself but the entire unit. At that point, he added, "you go up and speak your mind."

Williams summed it up more succinctly than that.

"If we're going to lose, have someone actually beat us," Williams said. "It was along the lines of that."

To the players, Daniels has more than earned the right to speak his mind. According to ESPN's John Keim, he went from Northwest Stadium to the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia, to begin preparing for the Los Angeles Rams until about 3:30 a.m. He elected to stay in the game after taking a rough hit from Nolan Smith Jr., which he said knocked the wind out of him, but prior to that, he worked to recover from the dislocated elbow he suffered in Week 2 to return three weeks later.

So, when Daniels speaks up, his teammates listen.

"He's steadily just going," **Chig Okonkwo** said. "He just does everything for us. He sits in there; he's super tough; he doesn't turn the ball over."

It helped that Daniels backed up his leadership with results on the field. He led the Commanders to points on four of their next six drives, including a series where he completed five of six pass attempts and capped it off with a touchdown throw to Stefon Diggs.

"Lock in for six seconds of a play and go from there," Daniels said. "Take it one play at a time and stop looking at the scoreboard or where we're at."

The box score will show that Daniels was solid in the Commanders' win over the Eagles, which puts them just two games within reach of the division-leading New York Giants. He completed 55% of his passes for 217 yards and a 58.8 QBR. Those are hardly the most noteworthy numbers, but they were enough to win.

But they do not show the contributions Daniels made off the field, and for the team, that had just as much of an effect on the game.

"The fact that it didn't have to be me as the one doing that, I thought was good," Quinn said. "Obviously, frustration and all that builds in, so I like it when that happens."

Related Content

news

Commanders shout out Terry McLaurin by copying TD celebration

Having been selected as a team captain for the fifth time in his career, McLaurin's presence as a leader is what his teammates miss most.

news

Final thoughts | Updates on McNichols, pass-rush is more in sync

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of his final thoughts before moving on to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's win against the Eagles

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the defensive line, wide receiver Treylon Burks and running back Rachaad White had game ball-worthy outings in the critical division win against Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders secured their second win of the season with a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five takeaways from Week 8.

news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 win against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders score 27 unanswered points in win over Eagles

Jayden Daniels, who notched his first win since Week 5 of the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers, accounted for 240 total yards, including 217 through the air, and a touchdown.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 8

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 8 division matchup. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

news

Commanders vs. Eagles | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are back from their bye week and preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

NFC East roundup | Commanders prepare for primetime

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season featured the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The New York Giants faced off against the Houston Texans, while the Washington Commanders enjoyed a much-needed bye week.

news

Game status | Daron Payne questionable for SNF vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders will be the healthiest they have been in weeks entering their primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Ealges.

Advertising