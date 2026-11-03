Jayden Daniels' leadership helps spark Commanders' offense

Daniels' teammates could feel his passion as they do in everything else he does. He told them -- with more descriptive language -- that what they did during their first three drives "wasn't our brand of football that we want to play or showcase." He was frustrated, not just with himself but the entire unit. At that point, he added, "you go up and speak your mind."

Williams summed it up more succinctly than that.

"If we're going to lose, have someone actually beat us," Williams said. "It was along the lines of that."

To the players, Daniels has more than earned the right to speak his mind. According to ESPN's John Keim, he went from Northwest Stadium to the team facility in Ashburn, Virginia, to begin preparing for the Los Angeles Rams until about 3:30 a.m. He elected to stay in the game after taking a rough hit from Nolan Smith Jr., which he said knocked the wind out of him, but prior to that, he worked to recover from the dislocated elbow he suffered in Week 2 to return three weeks later.

So, when Daniels speaks up, his teammates listen.