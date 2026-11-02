Final thoughts | Updates on McNichols, pass-rush is more in sync

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of his final thoughts before moving on to the Los Angeles Rams.

-- Quinn did not start his press conference with his usual injury updates, but he did have some news on running back Jeremy McNichols. The veteran suffered a foot injury against the Eagles that Quinn fears could be significant.

"They're gonna do some more scans as we get through tomorrow. But it's enough that we're concerned today. I'll give you an update as it goes to Wednesday, but it's something that the team for sure is concerned with."

-- Here's what Quinn had to say about the possibility of the Commanders bringing in more outside help at running back.

"It's definitely something that, once we go through the scans to see where we're at, we have some [backs] on practice squad as well. And with Bill not available to come back until the [Cincinnati] week, that's something that we'll have to discuss and see what the next would be if Jeremy in fact can't go this weekend."

-- On a more positive note, Quinn was impressed with the Commanders' pass rush, which generated five sacks on Tanner McKee.

"I just felt they were more coordinated and connected than we have been. And so, I thought that's the steps that I'm looking to see. Those were one of the areas that we wanted to really shine a light on. And to see that come through on our first week of emphasizing it, I thought was a good first step."

-- Both Trey Amos and Nick Cross, who missed extended portions of the season with various injuries, are getting more comfortable by the week. Quinn thought Cross operated well as the nickel defensive back, while Amos had a pair of key pass breakups. It also feels like their presence has helped stabilize the secondary, which needed reinforcements.

"I really felt his communication in this game, the urgency of what we're looking for from that," Quinn said of Cross. "So, I thought that was a good step forward as well."

-- One of the biggest storylines from Sunday's game was how quarterback Jayden Daniels brought the offense together after going down 10-0 to rally the unit. It apparently worked, because the Commanders went on to score 27 unanswered points after that. Quinn said he loved the Daniels took charge.

"There comes a point when it's enough is enough and this is not a game plan specific one that can be all the way tricked out that's hard to do. And so, for he and for his teammates to look one another in the eye and say, 'Okay, let's get this part of our football in order and do this now.' It's usually more effective that way. So the fact that it didn't have to be me as the one doing that, I thought was good. Obviously, frustration and all that builds in, so I like it when that happens."

-- False starts and presnap penalties have been a lingering issue for the Commanders this season. Quinn wishes there was a single, identifiable answer to correct the problem, but he does know they have to find a solution. The current situation, he said, is "not good enough."