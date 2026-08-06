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Commanders and Children's National Launch "Tuddy's Buddies" Kids Club

Aug 06, 2026 at 02:10 PM
TuddysBuddies-16x9

Ashburn, VA – As the 2026 NFL season kicks off, the Washington Commanders have partnered with Children's National to bring unforgettable opportunities to their youngest fans . Today, the team launched "Tuddy's Buddies," the official Kids Club of the Commanders. The Club will provide unique ways for the next generation of the Burgundy & Gold faithful to connect with the team year-round while fostering positive personal growth, community engagement, and football fandom.

Tuddy's Buddies will receive an exclusive membership kit , featuring a limited-edition backpack, football, water bottle, and member lanyard and ID , as well as a Major Tuddy plush toy . Along with these collectible items, members will unlock access to behind-the-scenes opportunities throughout the year, including a special game-day experience on December 13, 2026, featuring a ticket to the Commanders vs. Texans matchup at Northwest Stadiu m and entry to a pregame tailgate with local mascot meet-and-greets and family photo opportunities.

EDITOR 'S NOTE: For digital assets of the membership kit, click here. Credit can be attributed to the Washington Commanders.

Families with children ages 4 to 13 can sign up at Commanders.com/TuddysBuddies. Beginning on Kids Day presented by Children's National on August 8, fans who have claimed tickets to Commanders Training Camp can also join the Club in person at the BigBear.ai Performance Center . As a special thank-you for signing up on Kids Day, the first 100 children who register on August 8 will be among the first to take home the membership kit, along with an additional surprise gift. They will also enjoy the opportunity to watch practice alongside Major Tuddy.

In partnership with Children's National , Tuddy's Buddies reflects a shared commitment to supporting children and families across the DMV. The program is a year-round Club designed to bring young fans closer than ever to the Commanders through exclusive access and memorable experiences , celebrating what it means to be a lifelong member of the Burgundy & Gold family.

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