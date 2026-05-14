Commanders announce 2026 schedule

The National Football League has officially announced the Washington Commanders' 2026 schedule. Click here to buy tickets.
Preseason
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Aug. 16
|Miami Dolphins
|7 p.m. ET
|CBS
|2
|TBD
|at Detroit Lions
|TBD
|CBS
|3
|Aug. 28
|at Baltimore Ravens
|7 p.m. ET
|CBS
Regular Season
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 20
|at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|3
|Sept. 27
|Seattle Seahawks
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 4
|Indianapolis Colts
|9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
|5
|Oct. 11
|New York Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 19
|at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN/ABC
|7
|BYE WEEK
|8
|Nov. 1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|9
|Nov. 8
|Los Angeles Rams
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 12
|at New York Giants
|8:15 p.m. ET
|Amazon Prime
|11
|Nov. 23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|12
|Nov. 29
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 6
|at Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 13
|Houston Texans
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 20
|Atlanta Falcons
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 26
|at Minnesota Vikings
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Jan. 2
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|TBD
|Dallas Cowboys
|TBD
|TBD
General Schedule Notes
- Washington will take on the NFC West and the AFC South as well as the rest of the NFC East. The Commanders will also be facing off against the third-place finishers of the NFC North, AFC North and NFC South.
- Washington will travel 18,491 miles this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Commanders will travel to London in Week 4 to take on the Indianapolis Colts. It is the first time that Washington has played in London since 2017 when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals. It is also the fourth time in franchise history that Washington will play an international game (one in London, one in Toronto and one in Madrid). This will be the first time in franchise history that Washington will play in an international game in back-to-back seasons.
- Washington is looking for at least three divisional wins in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999-2001.
- The Commanders will finish the season against a divisional opponent for the 17th straight season dating back to 2010.
- The Commanders will open their season with back-to-back divisional games for the first time since 2019.
- Washington will open with two consecutive road games for the first time since 2012.
- The Commanders will get 11 days of rest between their Week 10 and 11 games. It's the first time Washington has played on a Thursday followed by a Monday since 2014.
- Washington will play in two Saturday games this season. It is the first time they will have two Saturday games in a single season since 1990 and third time in franchise history. The team's record is 17-20 when playing on a Saturday.
- The Commanders will play on a Saturday in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2015-16.
- Washington has two Monday night matchups in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2017-2018.
- Washington will play in four primetime games in 2026.
- The Commanders will play in seven standalone games.
- Washington will have back-to-back primetime matchups in Weeks 10 and 11. This is the first time Washington has had primetime matchups in consecutive weeks in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-2014.
- Washington will play Philadelphia two times within the first eight weeks of the season. Washington previously did this in 2023 and 2017.
- Washington plays New York twice within the first 10 weeks of the season for the first time since 2024.
- Washington will play eight games against NFC opponents within the first 10 weeks of the season, which is tied for the most since 2018.
- Washington has five divisional matchups within the first 10 weeks of the season for the first time since 1999 and first time since divisional realignment in 2002.
- Washington has two true home games within the first seven weeks of the season, which is the fewest since 1999.
Week 1 at Philadelphia
- Washington will travel to Philadelphia to kick off the 2026 season.
- This is the sixth time in franchise history that Washington and Philadelphia will face off in Week 1 in Philadelphia and 12th all-time. The last time that Washington and Philadelphia played each other in Week 1 was in 2020.
- This is the first time that Washington will travel to Philadelphia to open the season since 2019.
- This is the earliest that the Commanders will travel to Philadelphia since the 2023 season when they played the Eagles in Week 4.
- Washington has a 6-5 record against Philadelphia in Week 1.
- The Commanders all-time record against the Eagles on the road is 44-44-2.
- Washington is looking to win consecutive games in Philadelphia for the first time since 2015-16.
Week 2 at Dallas Cowboys
- The Commanders will head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 2.
- On the road, Washington is 18-44-2 against Dallas and 47-81-2 all-time.
- Week 2 is the earliest Washington will travel to Dallas since 2006 when the teams also played in Week 2.
- Week 2 is the earliest Washington has faced Dallas since 2019 when the teams also played in Week 2.
- This is the sixth time that Washington and Dallas will play in a Week 2 matchup.
Week 3 vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Washington will host the Seattle Seahawks for their home opener in Week 3.
- Week 3 is the latest Washington has opened at home since 2012.
- Week 3 is the earliest matchup between Washington and Seattle since 1998.
- Washington is looking for their first win against the Seahawks at home since 2021.
- Washington is facing Seattle in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2020-21. Both of those matchups were also in Washington.
- Washington has a 13-8 overall record against Seattle and a 6-6 record at home against the Seahawks.
Week 4 vs Indianapolis Colts
- The Commanders will travel to London to face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
- Washington has an 11-21 all-time record against Indianapolis.
- The Commanders are looking to get a win at home against the Colts for the first time since 2002.
- Washington is looking to win consecutive games against Indianapolis for the first time since 1994-1996.
- The Commanders are 0-2-1 in international games in franchise history.
- This is the earliest the team has traveled internationally for a game in franchise history.
Week 5 vs. New York Giants
- Washington will host the New York Giants in Week 5.
- The Commanders are looking to extend their two-game winning streak against the Giants at home.
- With a win over the Giants in Week 5, Washington would have defeated the Giants at home for three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1982-85 when Washington defeated New York for four consecutive seasons.
- The Commanders have a 42-50-2 all-time record at home against the Giants.
- This is the sixth time that Washington and New York will play each other in Week 5 and the first time since 2006.
Week 6 at San Francisco (Monday)
- The Commanders will head to San Francisco to face off against the 49ers in Week 6.
- This will be the first time that Washington has played in San Francisco since the 2022 season.
- The Commanders are looking for their first win against the 49ers in San Francisco for the first time since 2004. Washington defeated San Francisco 23-15 in 2020, but the game was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Washington's all-time record on the road in San Francisco is 3-10-1.
- Washington has a 1-4 record against San Francisco when playing on Monday's. The last time the two teams faced off on a Monday was in 2013.
- The last time that Washington played San Francisco on a Monday was in 1988.
Week 7 Bye Week
- Washington will have their bye week in Week 7.
- This is the earliest that the team has had a bye since 2018 when the team had a Week 4 bye.
Week 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- The Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 in a Sunday Night Football showdown.
- This is the fifth time in franchise history that Washington and Philadelphia have played on Sunday Night Football. The Commanders have a 2-2 record against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
- The last time Washington hosted Philadelphia for Sunday Night Football was in Week 9 of the 2005 season.
- Washington has a 46-42-3 all-time record against Philadelphia at home.
Week 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Washington will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.
- This is the first time that the Commanders will play the Rams at home since 2020 and the first time they will face off against Los Angeles since 2023.
- Washington has a 10-7 all-time home record against the Rams and 24-13-1 overall.
- The Commanders are looking to get their first win at home against the Rams since 2015.
Week 10 at New York Giants (Thursday)
- The Commanders will head to New York to face off against the Giants in Week 10.
- Washington's all-time record against New York when playing in New York is 32-57-3 and are looking to extend a two-game winning streak.
- Washington is looking for their first win on Thursday Night Football since 2022.
- This is the sixth time that Washington and New York have played each other on Thursday Night Football and the third time that they will face off on Thursday in New York.
- Washington has a 2-3 record against New York on Thursday Night Football. The team is looking for their third consecutive win against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.
- The last time that the Commanders and Giants played on Thursday Night Football was Week 2 of the 2021 season.
- This is the first primetime matchup against the Giants in New York since 2015.
- Last season, the Commanders swept the Giants in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1982-83 and have won four consecutive games against the Giants for the first time since 1998-2000.
- Last season, Washington defeated the Giants at MetLife Stadium, winning consecutive games in New York for the first time in franchise history since the Giants moved to MetLife Stadium.
Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday)
- Washington will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 11.
- The last time that the Commanders played the Bengals at home was in 2020 when they defeated them 20-9 in Week 11.
- Washington is looking for consecutive wins against Cincinnati for the first time since they faced off against the Bengals in 1979 and 1985.
- Washington has a 4-2 all-time record at home against Cincinnati.
- Washington is looking to win three consecutive matchups against Cincinnati for the first time in franchise history.
- Washington won its previous matchup against Cincinnati on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
- This is the first time that Washington will play against Cincinnati at home on Monday Night Football. This is also the second time that the two teams have played on a Monday.
Week 12 at Arizona Cardinals
- The Commanders will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 12.
- The last time the Commanders played in Arizona was Week 4 of the 2024 season when Washington defeated the Cardinals 42-14.
- The Commanders have a 29-27-2 record when playing the Cardinals on the road.
- Washington is 10-3 against Arizona since divisional realignment in 2002.
Week 13 at Tennessee Titans
- Washington will travel to Tennessee in Week 13 to play the Titans.
- This is the seventh time that Washington has played in Tennessee and the first time since 2018.
- The Commanders will be looking for their first win against the Titans on the road since 2010.
- Washington's all-time record on the road against Tennessee is 2-4.
Week 14 vs. Houston Texans
- The Commanders will host the Houston Texans in Week 14 for just the fourth time in franchise history.
- The Commanders have a 1-2 record at home against the Texans and a 3-3 overall record against Houston.
- The last time that Washington and Houston faced off was in Week 11 of the 2022 season when the Commanders defeated the Texans 23-10.
Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Washington will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.
- This is the sixth consecutive season (2021-26) that Washington and Atlanta have played each other. The Commanders are 4-1 in the previous five games.
- Washington has won their last two home games against Atlanta dating back to 2022.
- Washington has an 18-11-1 all-time record against Atlanta and an 11-4 record at home.
- The last time the Commanders played the Falcons at home was in 2024 in Week 17 when Washington clinched their first playoff berth since 2020.
- Washington is looking to win three consecutive home matchups against Atlanta for the first time since 1991-1993.
Week 16 at Minnesota Vikings (Saturday)
- The Commanders will head to Minnesota to face off against the Vikings in Week 16.
- Washington has a 5-6 record against the Vikings on the road and is looking to snap a four-game losing streak while playing in Minnesota.
- The last time that Washington won in Minnesota was in 2007 when they defeated the Vikings 32-21.
- The Commanders and Vikings have played each other twice on a Saturday. Washington has a 1-1 record against Minnesota in games played on a Saturday.
- Washington will travel to Minnesota in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-2014.
- Washington and Minnesota will face off in December in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.
Week 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars (Saturday)
- Washington will travel to Jacksonville in Week 17 to take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville for just the fifth time in franchise history.
- Washington last played in Jacksonville in 2018 when they defeated the Jaguars 16-13.
- The Commanders are 3-1 all-time against the Jaguars when playing in Jacksonville and have won five straight games against the club.
- Washington is looking to extend a two-game winning streak when playing in Jacksonville.
- The Commanders are 7-1 all-time against the Jaguars. Washington has won five straight matchups dating back to 2006.
- Washington and Jacksonville have never played each other on a Saturday.
- The Commanders have never faced Jacksonville in Week 17 or later.
Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Washington will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.
- This will be the fourth time in the last five years that Washington and Dallas have played each other in the final game of the regular season.
- The Commanders have a 29-37 record at home against the Cowboys.
- Washington is looking for their first win at home against the Cowboys since 2022 when they defeated Dallas 26-6.
- This is the third time in franchise history that Washington will host Dallas to close out the regular season.