Social media reacts to Washington's 2026 schedule

The National Football League announced the Washington Commanders' 2026 schedule. Here's how fans reacted to the news.
Don't miss a minute of action at Northwest Stadium this season. Click here to learn more about 2026 Season Tickets!
Yeaaah… They smoked it this year 🥂 https://t.co/1f0WK6qnHM— ⚡️URGE (@SurgeTheShooter) May 14, 2026
Bill 🥹 https://t.co/Pq97LeKwUu— The Weekly Audible (@WeeklyAudible) May 14, 2026
Bill nyecroskeymerritt the Science Guy https://t.co/jJuYJf8NEk— brady (@burgermanders) May 14, 2026
May 14, 2026
Bill Bill Bill 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/H5Gp9OTYBN— CP (@C_pdaboss) May 14, 2026
Pretty creative ngl https://t.co/NdbaqiLQZv— John Q (@DaydenJanielss) May 14, 2026
This is actually tuff https://t.co/Rfs6Dpg69g— Rudythaviral (@Neildasmoker) May 14, 2026
LETS GET IT. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/VZhX28bah1— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) May 14, 2026
5/5 🎥 🔪 💯 https://t.co/VfxYt5QkI7— 𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔼𝕡𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕚𝕟 (@AwaddRadio) May 14, 2026
This is spectacular https://t.co/IaPueox9mg— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) May 14, 2026
Goated admin. Argue with ya granny. https://t.co/4CroM02mTk— Katrina 😈 (@tsunamikittykat) May 14, 2026
May 14, 2026
Cinema 🎦🍿 https://t.co/LfIA3xvRgN— Ant-Man94 (@Ant_Man4894) May 14, 2026
This schedule reveal is actually fun af— Nonchalant (@Nonchalantlord) May 14, 2026
COOOOOK https://t.co/1y7VDz27Gq— Swerv McLaurin (@swervdgaf) May 14, 2026
Nicely done! #HAIL https://t.co/9gRc5uVRr4— Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) May 15, 2026
Bill Croskey-Merritt The Science Guy— Alex Murphy (@AlexMurphyJour) May 15, 2026
This is incredible 😂 https://t.co/HCpXpEHIFF
Back-to-back NFC East road games, Super Bowl champs in Week 3...Bye Week in Week 7, and four primetime games in a five-game stretch...the Commanders' 2026 season is going to be something else. https://t.co/YN3qtZd6Gn— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) May 14, 2026
LETS GET THIS GOING. pic.twitter.com/IWs7fZgBVa— BrownRoyal🧸 (@superfarfaraway) May 14, 2026
HAIL YEAH!— Commander Mack (@NotTischler) May 14, 2026