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Social media reacts to Washington's 2026 schedule

May 14, 2026 at 08:30 PM
NFL Week 6: Washington Commanders vs. the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Allison Mize/Washington Commanders
Allison Mize/Washington Commanders
NFL Week 6: Washington Commanders vs. the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Allison Mize/Washington Commanders

The National Football League announced the Washington Commanders' 2026 schedule. Here's how fans reacted to the news.

Don't miss a minute of action at Northwest Stadium this season. Click here to learn more about 2026 Season Tickets!

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