5 things to know about Washington's 2026 schedule

1. Rare back-to-back road games to start the season.

The Commanders have benefited from starting the season at home for the last few years. Since 2020, they have had a home opener five times and won four of them, the most recent being their 21-6 victory over the New York Giants.

This season, not only will the Commanders kick things off on the road, but they'll also be away from Northwest Stadium in Week 2 as well.

It's rare for Washington to start the season with back-to-back road matchups. It's only happened three times in the last 43 years, with the last time coming in 2012 during Robert Griffin III's rookie year. The other two occasions in recent memory were in 2001 during Marty Schottenheimer's first season as the franchise's head coach and in 1982, when Washington won its first Super Bowl.

The Commanders will face two of the better teams in the division for those matchups. They'll open the season against the Philadelphia Eagles for the third time since 2019 and then travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are particularly tough to beat on the road. The Eagles have not lost a Week 1 home opener since 2010, while the Cowboys are 31-18-1 at AT&T Stadium since 2020.