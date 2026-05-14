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Question of the week: Which game is Santana Moss looking forward to?

May 14, 2026 at 03:13 PM

The Washington Commanders' 2026 schedule is hours away from officially being revealed, and the "Command Center Podcast" is here to break down which games they are most excited about. Analysts Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss and Fred Smoot break down some of their favorite matchups, from the Los Angeles Rams to the Minnesota Vikings. Check out what they had to say.

Paulsen:

"I cannot wait to watch us play the LA Rams, because they are always on the cutting edge offensively. What does Daronte Jones' defense do to Sean McVay? What do we do to that pass rush? This team is borderline a top five team in the league every single year. I just want to see it."

Smoot:

"I want the whole NFC West. They have a chance to get three teams in the playoffs. When you talk 49ers, Seatlle, Rams, you're talking three of the deadliest teams in the league. So, that entire division with Arizona not being a sight for sore eyes, that's a team you want to see be better. I want the whole NFC West to be [good] games."

Moss:

"There are a few games that stand out to me. You got Seattle, you got the LA Rams, Houston, that's big. We rarely ever play Houston. Tennessee is another that stands out, and San Francisco. But I'm gonna tell you the one that stands out more, and this'll tell you a lot: the Minnesota Vikings. You know what happened to us last year in Minnesota. I feel like I played that game. That bothered the heck out of me leaving that stadium. I never felt defeated like that. That game showed me that you really have to take advantage of opportunities when you're given them, because we got there on the goal line and didn't score. We didn't get the three; we didn't nothing, and it shifted everything. So, I want that Minnesota game. I'm circling that one."

Check out the podcast to hear the full discussion.

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