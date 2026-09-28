Commanders-Seahawks Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Seattle Monday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 33-31 loss against the Dallas Cowboys presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Seahawks 33-31 on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington has won each of its last five home openers dating back to 2022, its longest streak of home-opening wins since 2007 to 2011.
- Washington has a 14-8 record against the Seahawks all-time, with five of the last six matchups between the teams decided by five points or fewer.
- Washington held Seattle to 44 rushing yards, their fewest allowed since Week 13 of the 2024 season against Tennessee.
- Washington won their first game at home against Seattle since Week 12 of the 2021 season.
- Washington moved to 7-6 against Seattle all-time at home.
- Washington has started 1-0 against the NFC West for the first time since 2024.
- Washington won a Week 3 home opener for the first time since 1997.
- Washington had a 21-yard completion from QB Marcus Mariota to WR Jaylin Lane in the second quarter. It is the first 20-yard plus play against the Seattle Seahawks defense this season.
- Washington recorded three takeaways in a single game for the first time since Week 6 of the 2023 season.
- Washington allowed only 44 rushing yards against Seattle. It was the third fewest ever allowed in a game against Seattle. The only games the team allowed fewer against the Seahawks were in 2021 (their last win against the franchise) and 1989.
- Washington snapped Seattle's franchise record 12-straight wins.
- Washington became the first team to score 30-plus points and defeat the Seattle Seahawks since Tampa Bay did so in Week 5 of the 2025 season.
- Washington forced three turnovers against Seattle. They are the first team this season to do so and the first since the LA Rams in Week 16 of the 2025 season to accomplish the feat against the Seahawks.
- Washington scored 30-plus points in a game for the first time since Week 3 of the 2025 season.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium during their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Offense
- QB Marcus Mariota completed 19-of-31 passes for 183 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 110.0 quarterback rating.
- Mariota surpassed 18,000 career passing yards. He became the 24th active quarterback to have at least 18,000 career passing yards.
- Mariota threw three touchdowns for the first time since Week 8 of the 2022 season.
- Mariota became the fourth Washington quarterback to throw three-plus touchdowns against Seattle, joining Sam Howell (2023), Billy Kilmer (1976) and Joe Theismann (1983).
- WR Terry McLaurin recorded six receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.
- McLaurin recorded his first touchdown reception of the season and the 42nd touchdown reception of his career.
- McLaurin's six receptions and 77 receiving yards in this game are the most he's had in a single game since Week 13 of 2025 (seven receptions for 96 yards).
- WR Stefon Diggs caught four passes for 33 yards.
- With his third quarter reception, Diggs (955) passed Andre Reed (951) for No. 22 all-time in NFL history in receptions.
- Diggs (955) is now tied for 21st all-time with Hall of Fame TE Antonio Gates (955) in receptions.
- WR Treylon Burks caught two passes for 13 yards and one touchdown reception.
- Burks caught his first touchdown reception of the season and third of his career in the second quarter.
- RB Rachaad White rushed for 35 yards and added one reception and one receiving touchdown.
- White recorded his first touchdown reception of the year and 12th of his career. It was his first touchdown reception since Week 15 of the 2024 season.
Defense
- LB Kain Medrano had five total tackles, one interception, one interception return for a touchdown and one pass defensed.
- Medrano recorded his first career interception.
- Medrano is the first Washington player to have an interception returned for a touchdown in a team game against Seattle in franchise history.
- Medrano recorded the longest interception returned for a touchdown for a rookie in franchise history since Kam Curl (76 -yard pick six) in 2020.
- CB Amik Robertson totaled six tackles, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.
- Robertson forced his first forced fumble since Week 12 of 2025.
- Robertson has recorded back-to-back games with multiple passes defensed for the first time in his career.
- Robertson's four passes defensed was the most by any Washington player in the first half since Carlos Rogers' had five in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 of the 2006 season.
- Robertson is the first Washington player to register four-plus passes defensed in a single game since CB Benjamin St.-Juste in 2023 against the NY Giants on Oct. 22nd.
- DT Tim Settle had one tackle, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
- Settle recovered his first fumble recovery since Week 15 of 2024.
- LB Sonny Styles had five total tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.
- Styles became the first Washington linebacker to have a forced fumble since LB Bobby Wagner in Week 5 of 2024.
- Styles recorded his first career interception in the third quarter.
- Styles is the first Washington linebacker to have a forced fumble in their rookie season since LB Cole Holcomb in Week 12 of 2019 and first Washington rookie since Tyler Owens in Week 13 of the 2024 season.
- Styles is the first Washington rookie to record at least one interception, one forced fumble and have multiple passes defensed in a single game in franchise history.
- Styles became the first defensive player since DT Jonathan Allen in 2022 to record an interception and forced fumble in a single game.
Special Teams
- K Drew Stevens connected on two field goals and made three extra point attempts.
- Per Tru Media, Stevens' 57-yard field goal is the longest ever recorded by a Washington kicker in their rookie season. The only other Washington kicker to have a field goal of 50+ yards in their rookie season was K James Tuthill (53) in Week 7 of 2002.
- Stevens is the first NFL rookie to connect on a field goal of at least 55-yards since K Trey Smack (59) in Week 1 this season.
- P Tress Way appeared in his 204th all-time game (regular season + postseason) and passed Len Hauss for No. 6 on the franchise's all-time list of games played combining both regular season and postseason appearances.
Snap counts
Offense (69 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Brandon Coleman
|69
|100
|Chris Paul
|69
|100
|Josh Conerly
|69
|100
|Nick Allegretti
|69
|100
|Marcus Mariota
|69
|100
|Lucas Patrick
|65
|94
|Terry McLaurin
|52
|75
|Stefon Diggs
|41
|59
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|39
|57
|John Bates
|37
|54
|Ben Sinnott
|34
|49
|Colson Yankoff
|32
|46
|Rachaad White
|30
|43
|Antonio Williams
|28
|41
|Treylon Burks
|25
|36
|Dyami Brown
|21
|30
|Jaylin Lane
|5
|7
|Matt Gulbin
|4
|6
|Andrew Wylie
|1
|1
Defense (67 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Sonny Styles
|67
|100
|Amik Robertson
|65
|97
|Jeremy Reaves
|63
|94
|Quan Martin
|58
|87
|Daron Payne
|48
|72
|Charles Omenihu
|47
|70
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|45
|67
|Rasul Douglas
|45
|67
|Kain Medrano
|44
|66
|Odafe Oweh
|43
|64
|Javon Kinlaw
|40
|60
|Dorance Armstrong
|33
|49
|Mike Sainristil
|26
|39
|Tim Settle
|24
|36
|Shy Tuttle
|23
|34
|Fabian Moreau
|20
|30
|Leo Chenal
|16
|24
|Joshua Josephs
|15
|22
|Percy Butler
|13
|19
|Ale Kaho
|2
|3