Instant analysis | Commanders upset Seahawks with 3 TOs from defense

There were signs in the first two games that the current version of the Commanders' defense was an improvement over what the unit showed last season. However, takeaways -- one of the things the team emphasized in the offseason -- had not materialized yet. The team was certainly frustrated with the lack of production, but they weren't daunted by it. Earlier in the week, Odafe Oweh said the turnovers would come as long as they stuck to their principles and kept trying to force the issue.

That ended up being the case on Sunday, and each of the takeaways the Commanders forced directly and indirectly led to 20 points. It was the best example of defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' vision for the defense. He's preached that if the front caused enough penetration and disruption, it would lead to opportunities to take the ball away. The players bought into that message and never wavered.

"It makes a huge impact on the game," rookie Sonny Styles said. "There's probably some crazy percentage on the team that wins the turnover battle wins the game. But obviously we know there's still some things on the tape that we need to fix."

The Seahawks still had a good day from a statistical standpoint. Darnold threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba accounting for 128 yards and two of those scores. They had 28 first downs and hung 31 points on Washington's defense. They also cut a nine-point Commanders lead down to just two following Medrano's interception, moving 68 yards downfield in 66 seconds.