 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win over Seattle

Sep 27, 2026 at 08:41 PM
Author Image
Hannah Lichtenstein

Senior Brand & Content Writer

EFM01954-2 (1)

The opinions in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders punctuated their first home game of the 2026 season with a victory over the defending Super Bowl champions. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, linebacker Sonny Styles and linebacker Kain Medrano put on standout performances to help down the Seahawks, 33-31, in Week 3 and make it five consecutive wins in the last five home openers for the Burgundy & Gold.

Marcus Mariota

With Jayden Daniels out, head coach Dan Quinn has expressed full confidence in Mariota's ability to command this offense. His leadership, experience and connections within the team make him someone who is not only easy to rally around but more than capable of making plays.

"We didn't blink," Mariota said in his postgame press conference, and the veteran quarterback spearheaded the clear-eyed, inspiring effort against the defending Super Bowl champions in Washington's home opener. He made quick, smart decisions, taking checkdowns instead of forcing throws. He showed off his arm strength in deep passes to Terry McLaurin and threaded the needle in shorter attempts.

And while he may not have the speed of a younger quarterback, Mariota was able to get key yardage with his legs. Perhaps his biggest moment came when he iced the game. On third-and-7 with Washington fighting to hold on to a two-point lead, Mariota faked out the defense, kept the ball and ran for nine yards. All he had to do was kneel from there.

It was a stirring, dominant performance that highlighted what's possible with the offense. Scoring 33 points against the Seahawks, who came into this game allowing just 8.5 points per contest, is nothing to scoff at. Mariota finished the Week 3 victory with 19 completions on 31 attempts, 183 yards, zero interceptions and three touchdowns. It was the first time since Week 8 of the 2022 season that the quarterback has thrown for three touchdowns in a game.

"I believe this team has a chance to do some really, really good things," he said after the win.

Sonny Styles

In a rainy affair at Northwest Stadium, Styles shined during his regular season home debut. The 2026 first-round pick racked up five tackles, one quarterback hit, one hurry, one forced fumble and two pass breakups in the Week 3 win. Styles didn't need any time to heat up. In the first quarter, he did well to swarm along the front on runs, making Seattle feel his presence and helping the defense to force the Seahawks to punt, fumble and punt on their first three possessions.

Speaking of that fumble, Styles was the star of the moment. Only four minutes into the game, the rookie linebacker punched out a ball being carried by Seattle running back Jadarian Price on a Seahawks first down. Tim Settle then recovered the loose ball for Washington's first defensive turnover of the season. The play made him the first Washington rookie linebacker to force a fumble since the 2019 season.

The fumble wasn't his only involvement in a takeaway during the win. In the third quarter, he leapt up to secure a tipped ball and bag his first career interception. While he was a menace in typical linebacker spaces, he also flexed his athleticism and caused problems a bit beyond that zone. In the second quarter, Styles tracked a pass to Price and swatted the ball away.

"I'm not anywhere near where I want to be," Styles said in his postgame press conference.

Related Links

Kain Medrano

Medrano, who has mostly occupied a special teams role since becoming a Commander two years ago, was ready when his number was called on defense today. Frankie Luvu has been out with an injury picked up in Week 1. Jordan Magee is on IR. In the first half, a collision forced Leo Chenal out of the game with a neck injury. Coming out of the locker room for the second half against the Seahawks, the Commanders were without three of their key contributors at the position.

Medrano was next man up. He took care of business mostly quietly, ensuring the defense kept up the intensity. Medrano made a few strong tackles and almost got a sack on Darnold. However, his biggest moment -- the moment that earned him a game ball from Quinn -- came in the fourth quarter. Momentum had swung Seattle's way, and the visitors were chipping away at Washington's lead. On second-and-15 and Seattle down by just three, Medrano read a Darnold pass to A.J. Barner and took it 50 yards into the end zone.

"They kept hitting those checkdowns a couple times. I had one or two missed tackles on some checkdowns, so I know they were gonna come back to it. Just didn't know when, and they happened to come back to it, and I was in the right place at the right time," Medrano said.

The play crucially helped to take some wind out of Seattle's sails. McLaurin called it "unbelievable." The linebacker said he prepares every week as if he's going to play and when he gets his opportunities, he has to make the most of them.

Related Content

news

Instant analysis | Commanders upset Seahawks with 3 TOs from defense

Head coach Dan Quinn said the turnover wall outside his office was "devastatingly" bare after the team's first two games. That won't be the case once the team gets back to work on Monday.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Hail Mail | All about the secondary

The Washington Commanders are playing at home for the first time this season, and they'll be trying to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs to get their first win. There's a lot to discuss, so let's get to what Commanders fans want to know this week.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders are playing at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Check out this gameday blog for stats, highlights and more from the action.

news

Commanders vs. Seahawks | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are playing at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

"The Money Team:" Inside Roosevelt's unexpected 4-0 start to 2026

The Rough Riders solidified this undefeated stretch Thursday night as they defeated H.D. Woodson in their first league game Thursday night, 30-16, at James Tillerson Stadium.

news

Game Status | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Sehawks.

news

Jayden Daniels considered 'week-to-week,' will not be placed on IR

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not be placed on Injured Reserve and is considered week-to-week after dislocating his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, head coach Dan Quinn said during his Friday press conference.

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. Seahawks

The Washington Commanders are playing at home for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are three keys to them pulling out a win.

news

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 25

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 23.

news

Practice notes | Commanders confident they will end turnover drought

The Commanders' defense feels the sense of urgency to end that drought, but the players aren't letting it dominate their thoughts.

Advertising