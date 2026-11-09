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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Giants Week 10 injury report

Nov 09, 2026 at 04:59 PM
Screenshot 2026-09-09 at 2.31.42 PM

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.

PlayerInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
WR Treylon BurksFootDNP
C Lucas PatrickConcussionDNP
TE Colson YankoffKneeDNP
TE Chig OkonkwoHipLimited
DT Shy TuttleShoulderLimited
TE John BatesShoulderFull
QB Jayden DanielsLeft ElbowFull
C Matt GulbinKneeFull
CB Amik RobertsonAnkleFull

*The team did not practice today. The report is an estimation.

"Click here to learn more about Patient First

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