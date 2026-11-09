Commanders vs. Giants Week 10 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.
|Player
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|WR Treylon Burks
|Foot
|DNP
|C Lucas Patrick
|Concussion
|DNP
|TE Colson Yankoff
|Knee
|DNP
|TE Chig Okonkwo
|Hip
|Limited
|DT Shy Tuttle
|Shoulder
|Limited
|TE John Bates
|Shoulder
|Full
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Left Elbow
|Full
|C Matt Gulbin
|Knee
|Full
|CB Amik Robertson
|Ankle
|Full
*The team did not practice today. The report is an estimation.