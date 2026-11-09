Final thoughts | Updates on Treylon Burks, Amik Robertson, Lucas Patrick

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to play the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

-- Quinn gave the same message that he has been giving for weeks: the Commanders need to put together four quarters of consistent football to win more games. Is he tired of saying it? Yes, but he's going to keep harping on it until it happens.

"Just finding another way to push it, another way to develop it, another way to go after it, because I know that works. And there's times when I like the phases and how connected we are, but at the end of it, man, ones that could be either self-inflicted ones or just some inconsistent performance that's what we have to nail down, man. So hit different things from practice, meeting-wise, and here we all do the same thing again this week, not backing off at it one bit."

-- Quinn also gave his thoughts on the offensive playcalling:

"I think there's a lot in that question. And how can we play at our best? And that's really what I'm chasing to make sure. Can we be more consistent in the run game? For sure. In this game, I wasn't, didn't think offensive line-wise was up to our standard. Give credit some to LA [Los Angeles Rams], but we do get to go after it again this week. I like the system. I like what we can be capable of. And so, to chase that and to see that come together the whole time, that's really what we're pushing towards, and we're not gonna back off that. So, I'd like us to see more consistency in terms of the way we execute it."

-- Center Lucas Patrick is still in the concussion protocol, and Quinn said sixth-round pick Matt Gulbin and Nick Allegretti would be the options on Thursday if Patrick is ruled out.

-- We got two injury updates from Quinn. Amik Robertson has an ankle injury, but the head coach said he was "optimistic" about his availability for Tuesday and Wednesday. Treylon Burks is doing better, and Quinn said he is "definitely more optimistic" about his availability for Thursday. "Tomorrow will be a big day to have a better sense of where we're at."

-- Quinn gave a lengthy assessment of the offensive line, but to sum it up, it was not up to the team's standard.

"I wanted to make sure, can we stay, can we stick with it? Can we keep finding ways to keep attacking? And there's going to be some plays that are the ones and zeros, and that's part of going, but I also want us to make sure we stay with it and keep going. Some of these, the third quarter, I thought just went rough, three-and-out, three-and-out. And those affect that in a big way too, like, less cracks at it, and so more cracks, the better. And that's what I want us to do, man, sustain some drives, convert some third downs, get into it again, and that'll be an important part of this week for us to do that. But I liked how the team is practicing with it, going there. We're not getting enough shots at it and that's not due just to handing it off more, that's due to extending drives, and we've got to improve upon ourself on third down. We just have to."

-- Many, including Jayden Daniels, have described Thursday's game as "must-win." Quinn likes to refrain from making such definitive statements, but he did acknowledge that the Commanders need a win against the Giants.