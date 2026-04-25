Commanders select QB Athan Kaliakmanis with No. 223 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have selected quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis with the 223rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kaliakmanis, who spent his final two seasons at Rutgers but began his college career at Minnesota, completed 658 pass attempts for 8,604 yards with 55 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also added 459 yards and 10 touchdowns on 296 attempts.

"Athan Kaliakmanis is a game-manager-style quarterback prospect with good size but average physical tools," wrote Bleacher Report's Scouting Department. "He joined Minnesota as a former 4-star recruit in the 2021 class. Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 8,604 passing yards, 55 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He improved throughout his career, but completed 56.3% of his passes."

Kaliakmanis started 42 games in his college career. He one of 13 players to reach 3,000 passing yards and one of six to reach 5,000 passing yards for Rutgers and became the first player in program history to compile 2,500 passing yards in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08.