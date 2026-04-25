Social media reacts to Commanders drafting C Matt Gulbin

The Washington Commanders added more depth to their offensive line by taking Michigan State center Matt Gulbin. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
Matt Gulbin (6’4 312) Michigan State— Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 3, 2026
+ Versatile lineman that has played snaps at every spot except for left tackle with over 600 each at left and right guard, along with center
+ 87.8 pass block grade in 2025
+ 81.9 run block grade
+ Allowed just 5 pressures in 2025
+ Over… pic.twitter.com/TMF0Pj40HD
Matt Gulbin is the most underrated '26 OL imo. Doorstop in the A-gap with exceptional anchor & grip strength pic.twitter.com/mQ4t7Uhy7q— James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) March 14, 2026
Matt Gulbin is my favorite center in the 2026 NFL Draft— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 17, 2026
3-year starter who transferred to Michigan State and had a career year against Big 10 competition thanks to his borderline elite play strength pic.twitter.com/HrgzEuTcyU
Here’s new #Commanders C Matt Gulbin— brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) April 25, 2026
🪖 82.9 PFF overall grade (#2)
🪖 81.9 run block grade (#2)
🪖 87.8 pass block grade (#5)
🪖 727 offensive snaps played
🪖 2 sacks allowed
🪖 5 total pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/NzBiOolXJP
WELCOME MATT GULBIN TO THE WASHINGTON COMMANDERS! pic.twitter.com/1iVIqEKYgu— Erick Clodfelter (@ErickCA65) April 25, 2026
RAPID REACTION: the #Commanders bolster the IOL with Michigan State C Matt Gulbin!#RaiseHail @team980 pic.twitter.com/ilCkv2ambY— Denton Day (D-Day) (@TheDentonDay) April 25, 2026
As i say that, Mel Kiper talks highly of C Matt Gulbin pick. C/G versatility. Plays mean and blocks through the whistle.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 25, 2026
Played 727 snaps. #Commanders
matt gulbin was ranked 161st on arif’s big board and was selected 209th by the commanders https://t.co/NH8xLYI68J— middle of farm open (@mofopod) April 25, 2026
🎯 The Washington Commanders have selected C Matt Gulbin at Round 6 Pick 209— Ballin In Burgundy Podcast (@BIBPodcast22) April 25, 2026
A MAULER on the inside & backs up Allegretti#WashingtonCommanders #2026NFLDraft #Commanders #NFLDraft #NFL #RaiseHail
Jon Knows…. pic.twitter.com/l3M4MQfymF
Good value pick here for Washington, being so serious lol this could be their Day 1 starter at C over Nick Allegretti. My #165 prospect, Matt Gulbin is an older + smaller prospect wit limited athleticism, however he was pretty efficient the past 3 szn’s, nice pick#RaiseHail https://t.co/LIXsICsREJ— Alex (@MayeXG0nzo) April 25, 2026
Matt Gulbin is the most versatile interior OL in the class with over 10 starts at LG, C, and RG during his time at Wake Forest and Michigan State.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 25, 2026
Average athlete but will win in a phone booth. Was excellent against Michigan and Penn State last fall.
Had a round 4 grade on him, nice pick!— FNF NFL (@fnfantasyleeg) April 25, 2026
C——Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
FNF Prospect Grade: Future Stater
Prospect Summary:
Matt Gulbin was one of MSU's best and steadiest players last fall after transferring in from Wake Forest. He’s 6-foot-4, 305 pounds with 31 ¾-inch arms… pic.twitter.com/qND4nMYmaj
Love the Matt Gulbin pick for Washington! Big time value in the 6th round who will be a valuable depth piece at center or guard. pic.twitter.com/5Fze8eJfZy— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTuls) April 25, 2026
Welcome to DC Matt Gulbin. Bringing in some Center competition 🔥🔥#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/qMYhq6IPrU— Wam (@wamupnxt) April 25, 2026