Commanders select C Matt Gulbin with No. 209 pick

Gulbin, who played four seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan State, is a five-year contributor and started in 34 games. Gulbin was a two-time Honorable Mention selection for the ACC and Big Ten and was a team captain for the Spartans in 2025.

"Three-year starter with average size and good power," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Gulbin is better at climbing to linebackers than he is at moving laterally to seal in the run game. He can be outreached at the point, but he stays tight to his block to reduce length disadvantages. He excels when washing away targets on inside-zone plays with strong leg drive. He anchors well in protection, but he must stay square and be more alert to loopers on twists. Short arms reduce his margin for error but his consistent body of work suggests he has a chance to make a roster as a center who can swing to guard in a pinch."