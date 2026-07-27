1 Commanders player to watch at every position group in training camp

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
The Washington Commanders start training camp this week, and there will be plenty to watch on the field as the team prepares for the 2026 season. Here is one to keep an eye on at each position group over the next few weeks.
Quarterback
- Athan Kaliakmanis: While most eyes will rightfully be on Jayden Daniels and how he looks in the new offense, the only real question in terms of personnel is whether the Commanders will keep three quarterbacks on the roster for the third season under Quinn. Kaliakmanis and former undrafted free agent Sam Hartman will try to make that case for the next month, and the two will likely take most of the snaps in preseason games. Kaliakmanis has tools the team feels it can develop, and he's been praised for being a good presence in the meeting room. Kaliakmanis had some rookie growing pains in June, but if he can show improvement in camp, he'll have a strong case for making the initial 53.
Running back
- Kaytron Allen: The entire running back position will be an interesting one to watch as the Commanders figure out the pecking order among the players on the roster, but there's going to be plenty of intrigue about Allen's role and how many snaps he will get in the season. Allen, Penn State's all-time leading rusher, brings a physical, old-school, downhill approach to the position that players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White can't with their skill set. The Commanders wanted a player who could get them the "dirty yards," and Allen has no problem doing that for them. There aren't any guarantees for Allen as a sixth-round pick, but if he can carve out the role the coaches want him to, it could go a long way towards helping the Commanders pick up short third-down yardage and stay on the field.
Tight end
- Chig Okonkwo: With no clear answer yet on who the Commanders' No. 2 wide receiver could be this season, Okonkwo could be an unconventional solution. Okonkwo was one of the team's bigger free agent acquisitions this offseason, both in terms of what he accomplished in four years with the Tennessee Titans and what he could become in a different scheme. He put together three quiet 50-reception seasons in Tennessee and was at times the primary weapon for a team with quarterback issues. Okonkwo will have to deal with neither being the sole weapon nor uncertainty at quarterback in Washington and feels like he's set to take another step with his ability to get yards after the catch.
The Washington Commanders were back on the field for their second minicamp practice of the offseason. Take a look at some of the best photos from the afternoon.
Wide receiver
- Treylon Burks: In terms of a more conventional option for a No. 2 receiver, Burks has a solid case to make for himself. He has a first-round pedigree; he can make contested catches; he can be physical at the catch point; and he had the catch of the year with his touchdown grab against the Denver Broncos. Burks' biggest problem has been his health, as he has never played in a full NFL season. Still, the potential is certainly there, and if he can stay upright throughout camp as well as make some explosive plays in practice, perhaps it'll be Burks who lines up alongside McLaurin against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
Offensive line
- Nick Allegretti: To Allegretti's credit, he's confident in his ability to earn the starting center job after the team released Tyler Biadasz. He's a smart player who communicates well at the line of scrimmage, and he has some experience playing the position in his past. The team clearly has confidence in him as well, although they will let Julian Good-Jones and Matt Gulbin compete for the job, too. However, it will come down to whether Allegretti can back up his confidence with solid performances on the field. It's a drastically different position from guard, where he has played for most of his professional career, and there will be some adjustments for him as he becomes more acclimated with pass sets, run fits and other technical aspects of the position. Still, it'll be fun to see Allegretti figure out those challenges.
Defensive tackle
- Daron Payne: Payne is entering the last year of his contract and had a quiet year on the stat sheet in 2025. Although filling up a box score doesn't fully encompass a player's impact, there are expectations for Payne to have a more explosive year in 2026. Payne still has the traits that helped him tie a franchise record in sacks for a defensive tackle. He's quick and disruptive at the line of scrimmage, which should help him thrive in a defensive system that emphasizes creating confusion and pressure on opposing offenses.
Defensive end
- Charles Omenihu: Omenihu is not considered one of the top defensive ends in the NFL, but he's a smart player with seven years of experience that he can offer the position. He's going to be a depth piece for the group who could have some impactful plays because of his length and power.
Outside linebacker
- Odafe Oweh: Oweh is at the forefront of the Commanders' efforts to rejuvenate their pass rush in 2026. He's coming off a season in which he had 10 combined sacks in the regular and postseason, and the Commanders believe he's on the cusp of being one of the better pass rushers in the NFL with his athleticism and speed. He'll be a fun piece for defensive coordinator Daronte Jones to move around to rush passers.
Linebacker
- Sonny Styles: Styles was hard to miss during rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He looked the part of a first-round pick, from his size and length to his speed and athleticism. He also sounded like a seasoned veteran and showed a willingness to learn the new system. He wants to be great, according to his coaches, and while he's a long way from being one of the greats at his position, he's certainly off to a good start. Styles is obviously going to be an immediate contributor for the Commanders' defense, but it'll be interesting to see how much the rookie can handle this season. If he can wear the green dot and be on the field for almost every play in his first season, it would mean the Commanders have found their player to build around in the coming years.
Cornerback
- Mike Sainristil: It seems like Sainristil is moving back to the outside -- this time for good -- but there are some questions for the third-year cornerback to answer heading into a critical season. His 2025 campaign was rocky, although he did improve as the year went on and led the team in interceptions. Sainristil clearly has a knack for creating turnovers, which will help him in Jones' scheme, but he needs to reignite some of the confidence he earned after his rookie season.
Safety
- Nick Cross: Cross is another athletic addition to the defense and should be a chess piece for Jones to work with in the secondary. He's got 4.34 speed and is known as a strong run defender who works well at the line of scrimmage. He's also a good blitzer -- another indication of how he'll be used in Jones' system.