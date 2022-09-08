Practice report | Curtis Samuel 'ready to go' for Week 1

Curtis Samuel’s name made a regular appearance on the injury report last season to the frustrations of Washington Commanders fans and Samuel himself. This year, all signs point to him being available against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is a stark, and welcome, contrast from what was a difficult season for the versatile wideout. After missing all of last year's training camp and making only brief appearances during the 2021 season, Samuel has been "flying around" during practice and is anxious for the Week 1 game to arrive.

"I'm just excited to play football again," Samuel told reporters on Wednesday. "It's something that I kinda had taken away from me last year, and I'm just excited to go."

Samuel's 2021 campaign was a sobering experience. He recorded six receptions for 27 yards in five games, and recovery became a constant cloud that hung over him for months. It was a reminder, Samuel said, that any game could be his last.

Samuel feels "amazing" less than four days away from the season opener, and any thoughts of his injury are far removed from his mind.