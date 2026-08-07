5 things to know about WR Stefon Diggs

5. Another weapon for JD5.

The Commanders have tried to surround Daniels with as many weapons as possible. Terry McLaurin has always been an option, but they also brought in players like Chig Okonkwo and Dyami Brown as well as Antonio Williams as a draft pick.

Still, the feeling was that the Commanders needed to add another receiver to take pressure off Daniels and McLaurin. It took some time, but Diggs is now a Commander, and it could help raise the entire unit's ceiling in a season where the franchise is looking for better results.

If Diggs is as productive as the Commanders believe he can be, defenses can no longer double cover McLaurin, which gives him more chances to win downfield. It would also give Okonkwo more opportunities, and the rest of the receiver room falls into more manageable roles. It does create a bit of a longjam at the position, but at this point in the year, that is a good problem to have.