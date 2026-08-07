5 things to know about WR Stefon Diggs

The Washington Commanders have bolstered their wide receiver room by signing veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Here are five things to know about Jayden Daniels' newest weapon.
1. #HeATerp.
Diggs has Maryland pride.
After a highly successful career at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, where he was a consensus five-star prospect that recorded 770 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during his senior season, Diggs chose to stay close to home and attended the University of Maryland. Diggs spent three seasons with the Terps, and during that time, he established himself as one of the most productive players in school history.
Diggs led the program in receiving yards in two of his three seasons -- he missed a significant portion of his sophomore year with a broken fibula -- and earned multiple All-conference selections. During the team's first season in the Big Ten, Diggs recorded 792 yards and five touchdowns on 62 catches, earning him Second Team All-Big Ten honors.
In 28 games, Diggs caught 150 passes for 2,227 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, all three of which rank in the top 10 in program history.
The Washington Commanders had the pads back on for the second time in three days. Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice.
2. He's one of the most productive active wide receivers in the NFL.
Think about any receiver playing today, and they probably haven't been as productive as Diggs has in his career.
Over the course of his 11 seasons, which includes four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, Diggs recorded 11,504 yards. Not only does that rank 38th all-time, but it's also sixth among active players. Diggs has recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons in his career, including a 2020 campaign where he paced the league with 1,535 yards.
But Diggs also knows how to score. He has 74 touchdowns in his career, which also ranks sixth among active players. He's done all that on 942 catches, which ranks fifth among active players.
So, in terms of raw production, it would have been hard for the Commanders to find a better option for Daniels.
3. He can still be productive.
It can be difficult for a receiver to be highly productive in his 30s, never mind coming off a serious knee injury. Diggs had no such issues.
Diggs, who signed with the New England Patriots last offseason, became quarterback Drake Maye's favorite target, leading the team with 1,013 yards to go with four touchdowns. He didn't miss a single game, averaging 11.9 yards per catch and 9.9 yards per target.
But here's more evidence that Diggs hasn't lost a step: according to Warren Sharp, Diggs was first in the league in EPA per target, catch rate, accurate target catch rate and lowest WR error rate among receivers with at least 100 targets. He was also second in success rate and sixth in yards per target.
And by the way, Diggs only had two drops all year.
4. He keeps the chains moving.
If you need to get the chains moving, it's not a bad idea to look Diggs' way.
Of Diggs' 85 catches last season, 51 of them resulted in first downs. For those who don't want to do the math, that's a rate of 60%. That falls in line with how Diggs has been for most of his career, as he has accounted for 561 first downs in his career.
That should be a boon for the Commanders, who are looking to get their offense back to being one of the best in the league. They actually averaged the 10th-most first downs per play last year and eighth in 2024, but their third-down production dropped significantly from two seasons ago.
Diggs should help them fix that and keep the offense on the field more often in 2026.
5. Another weapon for JD5.
The Commanders have tried to surround Daniels with as many weapons as possible. Terry McLaurin has always been an option, but they also brought in players like Chig Okonkwo and Dyami Brown as well as Antonio Williams as a draft pick.
Still, the feeling was that the Commanders needed to add another receiver to take pressure off Daniels and McLaurin. It took some time, but Diggs is now a Commander, and it could help raise the entire unit's ceiling in a season where the franchise is looking for better results.
If Diggs is as productive as the Commanders believe he can be, defenses can no longer double cover McLaurin, which gives him more chances to win downfield. It would also give Okonkwo more opportunities, and the rest of the receiver room falls into more manageable roles. It does create a bit of a longjam at the position, but at this point in the year, that is a good problem to have.
The Commanders still need to show production on the field, of course, but Diggs' addition could give the franchise the most offensive talent it's had in recent memory.