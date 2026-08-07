Why Stefon Diggs and the Commanders were a perfect match

But the biggest reason for excitement with Diggs is the effect he'll have on the players around him. He'll be paired with Terry McLaurin, who he did not know personally prior to signing with Washington, but whose skill set he had admired. McLaurin, who has five 1,000-yard seasons in seven seasons and is fifth on the franchise's all-time receiving list, has never had a fellow receiver who could take pressure off him the way Diggs is expected to as the team's No. 2 threat.

Diggs knows McLaurin is a playmaker; he determined that much from the highlights he saw on ESPN. But he sees a lot of himself in McLaurin's skill set in terms of his passion and intensity. They share a desire to win, and Diggs wants to be around players like that.

"I like being around guys that want to win," Diggs said. "Terry is one of those guys with passion."

Daniels is another, and Diggs already feels like the quarterback has done plenty to prove that he is one of the better players in the league. Daniels spent over half the 2025 season dealing with injuries, but Diggs knows that Daniels is a "baller" who is passionate about the game. He's seen what Daniels can do when healthy, and all he wants to do is be another option for Daniels and offer his support in whatever way possible.

"Young quarterbacks, they got a lot on their plate, so making plays for them gives them confidence," Diggs said. "That puts a battery in their back to make them feel like, 'Man, I can do anything out here.' That's how I try to help them; by playing well."

Playing well is all Diggs wants to do with the Commanders. Diggs is aware of the expectations that surround him as well as the team, and he could go into detail about all the things he could do to help the Commanders win. He could talk about how he can be used anywhere on the field and how productive he was last year, despite playing in just over half of the Patriots' offensive snaps.

But Diggs described that as "hoopla." He would rather let his play speak for itself.