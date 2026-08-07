Why Stefon Diggs and the Commanders were a perfect match

There was a different kind of vibe hanging around the Washington Commanders facility during practice, and Stefon Diggs was at the center of it all.
Diggs, who signed with the Commanders on Thursday, had a spring in his step as he jogged from one drill to the next. He danced in line while waiting his turn in individual drills. He spent time getting to know his new teammates, from Terry McLaurin and Treylon Burks to Chris Hilton Jr.
Oh, and about how he looked when he did actual football stuff: it wasn't much -- the Commanders are planning to ramp him up over the next few days -- but it validated why the team signed him to help elevate the offense.
Diggs isn't focused on the hype right now; he wants to focus on "earning my keep," winning his teammates' respect and learning the new playbook. But the excitement for Diggs joining the roster is already at a fever pitch, and after only a light day's worth of work, it's easy to see why. He's the kind of receiver the Commanders have rarely had in recent years, and the expectation is for him to unlock another level for the offense to reach.
"Stef is at the very high list of competitors," said head coach Dan Quinn. "To add somebody like that to the group, that's a really big deal."
The Commanders have been adamant for weeks that they were happy with what they had in the receiver room, and the group was starting to show why the front office was so confident in them. Players like Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey, all of whom had flashed at various points in their career, had strong weeks of practice. It might not have been the most star-studded bunch in the league, but there was enough to see what the best-case scenario could be if they all developed during the season.
But Diggs is a different kind of player -- one who is near the top of the list in receiving yards and touchdowns among active players -- and in a year where there are so many new factors at play, the Commanders could use a player with that kind of skill set. Most of Diggs' Friday workload came during individual drills, where he showed sharp route running ability and quick hands that plucked passes out of the air. As expected, he looked like a player who had four Pro Bowls and seven 1,000-yard seasons on his resume.
Part of that lack of rust comes from Diggs' preparation over the last few months. He had acknowledged there was an appeal to playing for the Commanders, but there weren't any guarantees on his destination. So, Diggs spent most of his time working out on his own in the area, making sure that he was ready for whatever opportunity came his way.
"We kind of wanted to slow play it and do whatever made the most sense," Diggs said. "At this stage in my career, everybody knows what I want to do. I want to win, and I want to hold a trophy up ... Gratitude eliminates entitlement, so I'm coming here grateful and thankful, and I'm happy to be here."
And on paper, there were a lot of things that made sense about signing with Washington. First, it was close to home for Diggs. He was a high school star at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and played collegiately at the University of Maryland, where he established himself as one of the most productive receivers in program history.
There was also the prospect of working with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who he called a "superstar" after putting up one of the best rookie seasons from a statistical standpoint in NFL history. Diggs has a history of working well with young quarterbacks. He was Drake Maye's favorite target during their time together with the New England Patriots, leading them with 1,013 yards and helping them reach the Super Bowl.
So, while there were other teams reportedly interested in adding Diggs, the Commanders made the most sense, and he feels like he has plenty to add to the roster.
"I've been around the game for a long time," Diggs said. "I've been productive. I kind of know my way around the field a little bit. So, I come with a little bit of experience ... I'm a little late in the game, but I'm gonna handle it the right way, be a professional. I'm just excited to be at work."
Diggs' experience means that he can handle nearly every responsibility on the field, but he's been most successful in the slot. That was the area Quinn highlighted the most during his morning press conference, saying his suddenness inside is difficult to guard. "When you have quickness," Quinn said, "and you can beat somebody in man-to-man, there are explosive plays after that." That's a good description for how Diggs has performed throughout his career. About 60% of his catches have resulted in first downs, and he has 2,897 yards after the catch since 2018.
"With him, in man-to-man, you better be ready, because if he does beat you across your face or you lose leverage, this is going to be an explosive play," Quinn said. "Not to say that every throw to him is short, but you better know how you're going to bracket him and where you're gonna go. Those are significant game planning procedures that you go through."
But the biggest reason for excitement with Diggs is the effect he'll have on the players around him. He'll be paired with Terry McLaurin, who he did not know personally prior to signing with Washington, but whose skill set he had admired. McLaurin, who has five 1,000-yard seasons in seven seasons and is fifth on the franchise's all-time receiving list, has never had a fellow receiver who could take pressure off him the way Diggs is expected to as the team's No. 2 threat.
Diggs knows McLaurin is a playmaker; he determined that much from the highlights he saw on ESPN. But he sees a lot of himself in McLaurin's skill set in terms of his passion and intensity. They share a desire to win, and Diggs wants to be around players like that.
"I like being around guys that want to win," Diggs said. "Terry is one of those guys with passion."
Daniels is another, and Diggs already feels like the quarterback has done plenty to prove that he is one of the better players in the league. Daniels spent over half the 2025 season dealing with injuries, but Diggs knows that Daniels is a "baller" who is passionate about the game. He's seen what Daniels can do when healthy, and all he wants to do is be another option for Daniels and offer his support in whatever way possible.
"Young quarterbacks, they got a lot on their plate, so making plays for them gives them confidence," Diggs said. "That puts a battery in their back to make them feel like, 'Man, I can do anything out here.' That's how I try to help them; by playing well."
Playing well is all Diggs wants to do with the Commanders. Diggs is aware of the expectations that surround him as well as the team, and he could go into detail about all the things he could do to help the Commanders win. He could talk about how he can be used anywhere on the field and how productive he was last year, despite playing in just over half of the Patriots' offensive snaps.
But Diggs described that as "hoopla." He would rather let his play speak for itself.
"I'm more show than tell," Diggs said. "I would rather just go out there and hoop and show you why I did what I did or just communicate through the actions."