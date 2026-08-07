Commanders sign WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs, a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, has appeared in 161 games with 152 starts. Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career. He has seven 1,000-yard seasons, the most recent of which came in 2025 with the New England Patriots. Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, playing a role in the Patriots advancing to the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.