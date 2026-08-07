Commanders sign WR Stefon Diggs

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs, a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, has appeared in 161 games with 152 starts. Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns in his career. He has seven 1,000-yard seasons, the most recent of which came in 2025 with the New England Patriots. Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, playing a role in the Patriots advancing to the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.
Diggs is sixth among active receivers in receiving yards. In addition to the Vikings and Patriots, he has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.
Digg grew up in Olney, Maryland, and played high school football at Good Counsel. Diggs played three seasons at the University of Maryland and caught 150 passes for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. Diggs is second in school history in receiving yards, sixth in receptions and tied for sixth in career touchdowns.