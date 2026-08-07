CB Trey Amos, DE Dorance Armstrong, P Tress Way activated

The Washington Commanders have announced that cornerback Trey Amos, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and punter Tress Way have all passed their physicals and will return to the active roster.

Amos, a second-round pick in 2025, appeared in 10 games with eight starts during his rookie season before fracturing his fibula against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Amos emerged as one of the team's best defensive backs last season, recording 32 tackles with six pass breakups. Amos missed the entirety of OTAs and minicamp earlier this year, although the team said it was pleased with the progress made in his recovery.

"Trey has been attacking everything that we put in front of him both mentally, physically, and so we're excited about where he is right now," defensive coordinator Daronte Jones said. "And as he continues to grow to be an NFL football player and do the things we're asking him to do."

Amos will join a reworked cornerback room featuring newcomers Amik Robertson and Rasul Douglas.

Armstrong was on pace for a career season as a pass rusher before suffering a knee injury in Week 7. He recorded 5.5 sacks, which ended up leading the team, with seven quarterback hits. Armstong will join what has become a deep defensive front that features free agent acquisitions Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.