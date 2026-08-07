Training camp notebook | Diggs is the talk of the town in first day with Washington

It was a busy day at the Washington Commanders training facility. Fans in attendance got several treats during the Friday practice. Not only was newly acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs at practice for the first time, but Tress Way, Trey Amos and Dorance Armstrong all passed their physicals and moved to the active roster.

So, let's get into it.

-- Although Diggs didn't do much during his first day -- that was by design, as head coach Dan Quinn said the Commanders would ramp him up over the next few days -- he was full of energy on the practice field. He was dancing between reps and getting to know his new teammates. He had a spring in his step as he went between drills, and as for how he looked on the field, he lived up to the hype in his limited reps. He ran efficient routes and showed off quick hands during individual drills. It might have only been a small sample size, but it was enough to prove that Diggs was a different caliber of player, both in terms of his production and leadership.