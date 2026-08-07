Training camp notebook | Diggs is the talk of the town in first day with Washington

It was a busy day at the Washington Commanders training facility. Fans in attendance got several treats during the Friday practice. Not only was newly acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs at practice for the first time, but Tress Way, Trey Amos and Dorance Armstrong all passed their physicals and moved to the active roster.
So, let's get into it.
-- Although Diggs didn't do much during his first day -- that was by design, as head coach Dan Quinn said the Commanders would ramp him up over the next few days -- he was full of energy on the practice field. He was dancing between reps and getting to know his new teammates. He had a spring in his step as he went between drills, and as for how he looked on the field, he lived up to the hype in his limited reps. He ran efficient routes and showed off quick hands during individual drills. It might have only been a small sample size, but it was enough to prove that Diggs was a different caliber of player, both in terms of his production and leadership.
-- Quinn said before practice that the team was "fired up" to have Diggs on the team. The production on the field speaks for itself, and Quinn had an idea of what Diggs can do to a defense from his days as a play-caller. However, what Quinn was excited to learn more about in the days leading up to the Commanders signing Diggs was his reputation as a good leader and teammate. It turns out that Diggs had more connections to players on the team than Quinn initially thought. They praised Diggs' work ethic, competitive nature and who he was as a teammate. Those are traits that matter to Quinn, and it helped him buy into the idea of adding him to a receiver room the team already felt good about.
-- There's a lot about what Diggs brings to the field that Quinn loves, but he highlighted his ability to succeed on the inside as a slot player. "He's got great feel," Quinn said of Diggs, "and he's a great competitor." He also knows how to move the chains, as 60% of his career catches have resulted in first downs, and it's a benefit to have someone who can win with details in route running.
-- Diggs was the first player at the podium following practice, and he was full of personality as he answered questions from the media. The biggest questions he had to answer were about why he picked Washington and what he could add. Diggs, who played at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, said the DMV was home, and there is a different level of pride that comes with playing in front of a hometown crowd. As for what he can add, Diggs said he has plenty of experience and knows his way around the field a little bit, but for now, he's just focused on earning his teammates' respect and learning the playbook.
-- Let's take a break from the press conferences and talk about what actually happened on the field. The Commanders ran one-on-one routes between the wide receivers and defensive backs. Diggs did not participate much in the drill, but Washington's other receivers stood out. Terry McLaurin had an impressive catch over Rasul Douglas that resulted in a touchdown and some fun banter between the two players. Antonio Williams, who Diggs praised during his press conference, showed off his ability to separate at the line of scrimmage, winning a route against Qwuantrezz Knight on the final rep of the drill.
-- Cornerback Fabian Moreau is already making plays for the defense. He jumped in front of a pass from Marcus Mariota to Colson Yankoff and returned it for a handful of yards before being touched down. Part of Moreau's appeal comes from his experience with Daronte Jones and the defense when he played for the Minnesota Vikings. It seems that Moreau is already up to speed and looking to win a roster spot.
-- Will Harris continues to bring a physical style to the Commanders' secondary. He got a pass breakup on a pass intended for Chig Okonkwo, batting the ball out of the tight end's grasp. Harris' communication skills have been a key part of his skill set, but his willingness to hit was one of the reasons the Commanders wanted to sign him.
-- Let's also provide another update on the kicking competition. Drew Stevens was perfect once again, hitting all six of his kicks with a long of 56 yards. Jake Moody hit his first four field goal attempts before missing the final two wide left.
-- Quinn had said that Armstrong was close to a return and that Thursday would be an important evaluation day for him and the other injured players, but there was no timetable for his return. So, Armstrong's return was a bit of a surprise, but it also gives him plenty of time to get in sync with the Commanders' new pass rusher. He hasn't been able to participate in any of the walkthroughs, so Friday was his first time on the field with the likes of Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.
"That just makes us stronger," Armstrong said. "The better the pass rush is, the better our team is gonna be."
-- Amos first fractured his fibula in Week 10 of last season, and it's been a long recovery process for him to return to the field. He said there were "ups and downs," but he is thankful for the coaching staff, his family members and training staff for supporting him and getting him ready to play.
"That was my first real jump on being out for so long," Amos said. "Your mind can wander sometimes, but you gotta be centered and continue to believe that you can...come back from injuries like this."
-- Finally, Way was at the podium (rocking a mustache, by the way) after dealing with a pectoral injury that kept him out of the first week of camp. He's heading into his 13th season, and he spoke about how grateful he was to be back with the team and play for a franchise that has treated him so well over the years.
"You get to have one NFL career, and mine has got to be here...with these fans in this area. And every single year, the gratitude keeps piling on more and more. But I think what's fun is playing for a head coach who is...more competitive than me. I don't know anybody more competitive than DQ. So, matching that gratitude with ultimate competition is a very fun way to play a football season."