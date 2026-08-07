 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Training camp notebook | Diggs is the talk of the town in first day with Washington

Aug 07, 2026 at 12:39 PM
Author Image
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

notebooks080726

It was a busy day at the Washington Commanders training facility. Fans in attendance got several treats during the Friday practice. Not only was newly acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs at practice for the first time, but Tress Way, Trey Amos and Dorance Armstrong all passed their physicals and moved to the active roster.

So, let's get into it.

-- Although Diggs didn't do much during his first day -- that was by design, as head coach Dan Quinn said the Commanders would ramp him up over the next few days -- he was full of energy on the practice field. He was dancing between reps and getting to know his new teammates. He had a spring in his step as he went between drills, and as for how he looked on the field, he lived up to the hype in his limited reps. He ran efficient routes and showed off quick hands during individual drills. It might have only been a small sample size, but it was enough to prove that Diggs was a different caliber of player, both in terms of his production and leadership.

-- Quinn said before practice that the team was "fired up" to have Diggs on the team. The production on the field speaks for itself, and Quinn had an idea of what Diggs can do to a defense from his days as a play-caller. However, what Quinn was excited to learn more about in the days leading up to the Commanders signing Diggs was his reputation as a good leader and teammate. It turns out that Diggs had more connections to players on the team than Quinn initially thought. They praised Diggs' work ethic, competitive nature and who he was as a teammate. Those are traits that matter to Quinn, and it helped him buy into the idea of adding him to a receiver room the team already felt good about.

-- There's a lot about what Diggs brings to the field that Quinn loves, but he highlighted his ability to succeed on the inside as a slot player. "He's got great feel," Quinn said of Diggs, "and he's a great competitor." He also knows how to move the chains, as 60% of his career catches have resulted in first downs, and it's a benefit to have someone who can win with details in route running.

-- Diggs was the first player at the podium following practice, and he was full of personality as he answered questions from the media. The biggest questions he had to answer were about why he picked Washington and what he could add. Diggs, who played at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, said the DMV was home, and there is a different level of pride that comes with playing in front of a hometown crowd. As for what he can add, Diggs said he has plenty of experience and knows his way around the field a little bit, but for now, he's just focused on earning his teammates' respect and learning the playbook.

-- Let's take a break from the press conferences and talk about what actually happened on the field. The Commanders ran one-on-one routes between the wide receivers and defensive backs. Diggs did not participate much in the drill, but Washington's other receivers stood out. Terry McLaurin had an impressive catch over Rasul Douglas that resulted in a touchdown and some fun banter between the two players. Antonio Williams, who Diggs praised during his press conference, showed off his ability to separate at the line of scrimmage, winning a route against Qwuantrezz Knight on the final rep of the drill.

Related Links

-- Cornerback Fabian Moreau is already making plays for the defense. He jumped in front of a pass from Marcus Mariota to Colson Yankoff and returned it for a handful of yards before being touched down. Part of Moreau's appeal comes from his experience with Daronte Jones and the defense when he played for the Minnesota Vikings. It seems that Moreau is already up to speed and looking to win a roster spot.

-- Will Harris continues to bring a physical style to the Commanders' secondary. He got a pass breakup on a pass intended for Chig Okonkwo, batting the ball out of the tight end's grasp. Harris' communication skills have been a key part of his skill set, but his willingness to hit was one of the reasons the Commanders wanted to sign him.

-- Let's also provide another update on the kicking competition. Drew Stevens was perfect once again, hitting all six of his kicks with a long of 56 yards. Jake Moody hit his first four field goal attempts before missing the final two wide left.

-- Quinn had said that Armstrong was close to a return and that Thursday would be an important evaluation day for him and the other injured players, but there was no timetable for his return. So, Armstrong's return was a bit of a surprise, but it also gives him plenty of time to get in sync with the Commanders' new pass rusher. He hasn't been able to participate in any of the walkthroughs, so Friday was his first time on the field with the likes of Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.

"That just makes us stronger," Armstrong said. "The better the pass rush is, the better our team is gonna be."

-- Amos first fractured his fibula in Week 10 of last season, and it's been a long recovery process for him to return to the field. He said there were "ups and downs," but he is thankful for the coaching staff, his family members and training staff for supporting him and getting him ready to play.

"That was my first real jump on being out for so long," Amos said. "Your mind can wander sometimes, but you gotta be centered and continue to believe that you can...come back from injuries like this."

-- Finally, Way was at the podium (rocking a mustache, by the way) after dealing with a pectoral injury that kept him out of the first week of camp. He's heading into his 13th season, and he spoke about how grateful he was to be back with the team and play for a franchise that has treated him so well over the years.

"You get to have one NFL career, and mine has got to be here...with these fans in this area. And every single year, the gratitude keeps piling on more and more. But I think what's fun is playing for a head coach who is...more competitive than me. I don't know anybody more competitive than DQ. So, matching that gratitude with ultimate competition is a very fun way to play a football season."

Related Content

news

'Starting to come together': Commanders defense playing with intensity, energy

The Commanders' defense has a goal every time they step on the field: have fun while creating absolute hell for their opponents.

news

Training camp notebook | Commanders look sharp in joint practice vs. Dolphins

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, and let's get to the point: it was a good day for both sides of the ball, as both the offense and defense had standout days. You're here for the highlights, so let's dive into it.

news

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 12

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 12.

news

Joint practice with Dolphins believed to be first-ever on Ashburn grounds

A lot of logistics need to be hammered out to successfully host a joint practice for an NFL organization – everything from perhaps the more straightforward hotel accommodation details to how a team will move to and from the practice fields to temporary on-site work spaces for traveling support staff

news

Commanders sign LB Curtis Jacobs

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

3 players to watch during Washington's joint practice with Miami

The Washington Commanders will host the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice ahead of their preseason opener at Northwest Stadium on Aug. 14. Here are three players to keep an eye on for Wednesday.

news

Training camp notebook | Commanders make final prep for joint practice with Miami

The Commanders are hosting the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice before their preseason opener on Aug. 14, and the players are eager to face off against another team to test themselves.

news

Commanders sign DT Byron Cowart

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

news

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 11

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 11.

news

Commanders confident Coleman can move back to tackle after 'excellent' offseason

There is no 1-to-1 replacement for Laremy Tunsil, but the Commanders have already found a solution.

news

Commanders support for Virginia High School Leagues girls flag gives players "some type of confidence"

As these schools get ready for their inaugural flag seasons, the Commanders are determined to ensure coaches and athletes are set up for long-term success

news

Training camp notebook | Commanders shuffle O-line with Tunsil out

The Washington Commanders were back on the field in full pads after taking a day off on Sunday, and there is plenty to break down between injury updates, preparations for the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins and highlight plays.

Advertising