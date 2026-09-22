Commanders release 2026 Week 3 depth chart

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
OFFENSE
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|Treylon Burks
|LT
|Brandon Coleman
|Andrew Wylie
|LG
|Chris Paul
|Lucas Patrick
|C
|Nick Allegretti
|Matt Gulbin
|RG
|Sam Cosmi
|Tanoa Togiai
|RT
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|Andrew Wylie
|TE
|Chig Okonkwo
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|John Bates
|Colson Yankoff
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|Antonio Williams
|Luke McCaffrey
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|Marcus Mariota
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|RB
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Rachaad White
|Kaytron Allen
DEFENSE
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|DL
|Daron Payne
|Charles Omenihu
|DL
|Tim Settle Jr.
|Shy Tuttle
|DL
|Javon Kinlaw
|Charles Omenihu
|OLB
|Odafe Oweh
|Joshua Josephs
|LB
|Sonny Styles
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Frankie Luvu
|Kain Medrano
|OLB
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|Dorance Armstrong
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|CB
|Amik Robertson
|Rasul Douglas
|Isaac Yiadom
|CB
|Mike Sainristil
|Fabian Moreau
|SS
|Nick Cross
|Tyler Owens
|FS
|Jeremy Reaves
|Quan Martin
|Percy Butler
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|P
|Tress Way
|K
|Drew Stevens
|H
|Tress Way
|LS
|Tyler Ott
|KR
|Luke McCaffrey
|Jaylin Lane
|Dyami Brown
|PR
|Jaylin Lane
|Luke McCaffrey
|Treylon Burks