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Commanders release 2026 Week 3 depth chart

Sep 22, 2026 at 03:27 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Kourtney Carroll

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

OFFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThird
WRTerry McLaurinTreylon Burks
LTBrandon ColemanAndrew Wylie
LGChris PaulLucas Patrick
CNick AllegrettiMatt Gulbin
RGSam CosmiTanoa Togiai
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Andrew Wylie
TEChig OkonkwoBen Sinnott
TEJohn BatesColson Yankoff
WRStefon DiggsJaylin Lane
WRDyami BrownAntonio WilliamsLuke McCaffrey
QBJayden DanielsMarcus MariotaAthan Kaliakmanis
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittRachaad WhiteKaytron Allen

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DEFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThird
DLDaron PayneCharles Omenihu
DLTim Settle Jr.Shy Tuttle
DLJavon KinlawCharles Omenihu
OLBOdafe OwehJoshua Josephs
LBSonny StylesLeo Chenal
LBFrankie LuvuKain Medrano
OLBK'Lavon ChaissonDorance ArmstrongJavontae Jean-Baptiste
CBAmik RobertsonRasul DouglasIsaac Yiadom
CBMike SainristilFabian Moreau
SSNick CrossTyler Owens
FSJeremy ReavesQuan MartinPercy Butler

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionFirstSecondThird
PTress Way
KDrew Stevens
HTress Way
LSTyler Ott
KRLuke McCaffreyJaylin LaneDyami Brown
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffreyTreylon Burks

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