'That's my brother': Commanders show support for Jayden Daniels

Head coach Dan Quinn said after the game "I haven't had any reason to think otherwise" that Daniels would return this season, although the timing for that return is nebulous. The Commanders know there are no fractures in Daniels' elbow, and as of Quinn's Monday press conference, the team has not had discussions about bringing in a veteran quarterback. The team wants to make the right decision with his recovery, which is why they are waiting to hear what the specialists have to say about the injury.

No matter how long it takes, though, Daniels' teammates know he is going to do whatever he can to come back at full strength. McLaurin and Daniels went through portions of their rehab together last year, as McLaurin was dealing with a quad issue, and the wideout knows how hard Daniels worked to make a return.

"He's going to shake back," McLaurin said. "That's one thing I know about him. He's really resilient. We have a lot of season left, so he's gonna be able to come back and we'll be ready for his return."

Daniels' teammates made sure to let him know after the injury that they are going to support him. Cornerback Mike Sainristil said he wanted to give Daniels plenty of space to experience any emotions he was feeling at the time, but he did tell Daniels that he was there for his quarterback.

"He knows I got his back and anything he needs, anytime he needs to talk, I'll be here for him," Sainristil said.

If there is any silver lining, McLaurin said, it's that Daniels' injury occurred early in the season, giving him time to make a return. In the meantime, the Commanders are going to rally around Mariota as he leads the offense in the interim. He has their full confidence, and they believe his experience coupled with his leadership will put them in position to win games.

And they want to make sure that whenever Daniels does return, they can be in a good position to stay competitive for the rest of the season.