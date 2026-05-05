2026 schedule preview | NFC West

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The release of the 2026 NFL schedule is just around the corner, and it's time to start taking a closer look at who the Washington Commanders will be facing this upcoming season.

The Commanders will play all four teams in the NFC West and AFC South, including two home matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, who have a first-round bye in this year's playoffs. The Commanders will host the Houston Texans, another playoff team, for the first time since the 2018 season in just the seventh matchup between the two squads in franchise history.

Today. we're going to focus on the NFC West as we preview some of the key teams on Washington's schedule. The division has some of the best teams in the conference in the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers that keep finding ways to retool their roster, while the Cardinals are building for the future. Here's a look at what each team has done so far in free agency and the draft.

San Francisco 49ers

Key additions in free agency WR Mike Evans WR Christian Kirk CB Nate Hobbs C Brett Toth

2026 Draft class WR De'Zhaun Stribling EDGE Romello Height RB Kaelon Black DT Gracen Halton OL Carver Willis CB Ephesians Prysock LB Jaden Dugger



Analysis: The 49ers made it clear that Brandon Aiyuk will play for them in 2026, which means they needed to supply Brock Purdy with more options. They found solid options in Evans, who didn't record a 1,000-yard season for the first time in his career because of injury but is still considered a No. 1 receiver, and Kirk. The 49ers managed to put together a 12-5 record in 2025 with Christian McCaffrey as the only real weapon on offense, but the hope is that both Evans and Kirk can help alleviate some of that pressure on the soon-to-be 30-year-old running back.