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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

2026 schedule preview | NFC West

May 05, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The release of the 2026 NFL schedule is just around the corner, and it's time to start taking a closer look at who the Washington Commanders will be facing this upcoming season.

The Commanders will play all four teams in the NFC West and AFC South, including two home matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, who have a first-round bye in this year's playoffs. The Commanders will host the Houston Texans, another playoff team, for the first time since the 2018 season in just the seventh matchup between the two squads in franchise history.

Today. we're going to focus on the NFC West as we preview some of the key teams on Washington's schedule. The division has some of the best teams in the conference in the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers that keep finding ways to retool their roster, while the Cardinals are building for the future. Here's a look at what each team has done so far in free agency and the draft.

San Francisco 49ers

  • Key additions in free agency
    • WR Mike Evans
    • WR Christian Kirk
    • CB Nate Hobbs
    • C Brett Toth
  • 2026 Draft class
    • WR De'Zhaun Stribling
    • EDGE Romello Height
    • RB Kaelon Black
    • DT Gracen Halton
    • OL Carver Willis
    • CB Ephesians Prysock
    • LB Jaden Dugger

Analysis: The 49ers made it clear that Brandon Aiyuk will play for them in 2026, which means they needed to supply Brock Purdy with more options. They found solid options in Evans, who didn't record a 1,000-yard season for the first time in his career because of injury but is still considered a No. 1 receiver, and Kirk. The 49ers managed to put together a 12-5 record in 2025 with Christian McCaffrey as the only real weapon on offense, but the hope is that both Evans and Kirk can help alleviate some of that pressure on the soon-to-be 30-year-old running back.

In the draft, the 49ers' class consists mostly of players who could turn into solid contributors with the right development. Stribling was a late riser in the draft process and kicked off the second round, impressing scouts with the speed he showed off at the combine. Height had the shortest arms in the combine, but there's enough pass rush juice to give confidence that he could provide some assistance in the 49ers' rotation up front. Prysock's size -- 6-3 with 33 1/8-inch arms -- could turn into a starter at some point but will likely sit and develop for at least his rookie season.

Seattle Seahawks

  • Key additions in free agency
    • WR Rashid Shaheed
    • CB Josh Jobe
    • RB Emanuel Wilson
    • T Josh Jones
    • LS Chris Stoll
    • FB Brady Russell
    • DT Braden Pili
    • S Rodney Thomas II
    • CB Noah Igbinoghene
  • 2026 Draft class
    • RB Jadarian Price
    • S Bud Clark
    • CB Julian Neal
    • G Beau Stephens
    • WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
    • CB Andre Fuller
    • DT Deven Eastern
    • CB Michael Dansby

Analysis: Re-signing Shaheed was arguably the Seahawks' biggest accomplishment this offseason. His speed and ability to affect games on special teams didn't always shine in the games after they acquired him via trade, but he flashed enough to garner interest from several teams. Stoll could help give them a more physical presence in the running game -- something they lost a bit of with Kenneth Walker signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Igbinoghene was never a consistent starter with Washington but was a solid addition to the secondary and could compete for more playing time in Mike Macdonald's defense.

Speaking of the secondary, the group was injected with some youth thanks to the draft, as four players of their eight-player class are defensive backs. Clark is a big, physical safety who won't be a starter on Day 1 but should provide depth behind Nick Emmanwori. Neal proclaimed himself to be the most physical cornerback in the draft, and he'll need that physicality if he wants to succeed in Macdonald's scheme. Fuller and Dansby will likely compete for the final roster spot, which could make for an interesting battle between Fuller's size and Dansby's quickness.

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Arizona Cardinals

  • Key additions in free agency
    • WR Devin Duvernay
    • G Isaac Seumalo
    • RB Tyler Allgeier
    • WR Kendrick Bourne
    • QB Gardner Minshew
    • S Andrew Wingard
  • 2026 Draft class
    • RB Jeremiyah Love
    • G Chase Bisontis
    • QB Carson Beck
    • DT Kaleb Proctor
    • WR Reggie Virgil
    • LB Karson Sharar
    • T Jayden Williams

Analysis: It seems like the Cardinals are playing the long game with their roster, and whoever ends up starting at quarterback in 2027 should theoretically have a better cast around them thanks to the additions they made this offseason. Bourne is older but did have 551 yards with the 49ers as a depth player in 2025. Allgeier has moved on from Atlanta to provide some physicality to the Cardinals backfield, and Duvernay will hopefully add a boost in the return game.

The Cardinals could have addressed a number of positions with the No. 3 overall pick but chose to take the best player available in Love, who should provide their offense with a level of explosiveness they haven't had in recent memory. Proctor is from a small school but has intriguing traits with good athleticism. Beck -- the most experienced college quarterback in the class -- joins an interesting room that already has Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew, both of whom could have a shot at being the starter. For now, it doesn't appear that Beck will be in that competition, but that could change heading into training camp.

Los Angeles Rams

  • Key additions in free agency
    • CB Jaylen Watson
    • S Kam Curl
    • TE Tyler Higbee
    • LS Joe Cardona
    • LB Grant Stuard
  • 2026 Draft class
    • QB Ty Simpson
    • TE Max Klare
    • T Keagan Trost
    • WR CJ Daniels
    • DT Tim Keenan III

Analysis: The Rams managed to bring back two of their own in Curl and Higbee -- two players who have been key cogs in the team's success over the last few seasons. Higbee doesn't put up top-tier numbers for a tight end but has been consistent throughout his 10-year career, while Curl recorded a career-high 122 tackles in 2025. Watson, who became a full-time starter for the first time last season, had two interceptions with six pass breakups and will compete for starting reps in a Rams secondary that was slightly below average in passing yards allowed per game.

The Rams made one of the most shocking picks in the draft when they selected Simpson in the first round. Simpson will not start as long as Matt Stafford is on the team and will compete to be the backup, which puts him in the beneficial position of sitting and learning behind one of the most productive quarterbacks in the last 25 years. Klare, the tight end out of Purdue, is expected to be a much bigger part of the offense in 2025, and his traits should translate well in the NFL.

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