Top plays from Kaytron Allen's 2025 season

The Washington Commanders needed more playmakers on offense, and they found one in the sixth round with Penn State's all-time leading rusher, Kaytron Allen. While he's mostly known for his physical style, his vision, patience and burst could lead to him being a valuable member of the Commanders' backfield. Here are some of the top plays from his senior campaign.
1. Allen breaks loose for a 67-yard touchdown
Allen is known for his power, but his vision and ability to beat defenders to the corner were equally important factors in the Commanders adding him to their backfield.
He showed that during Penn State's second game of the season. Quarterback Drew Allar pitched the ball out to Allen, who sprinted out to the perimeter of FIU's defense on the left. He had the blockers, but it was still a difficult run because Penn State's left tackle didn't completely seal off his defender, and another FIU player had a good angle on him.
Allen didn't slow down his stride, though, and burst through the seal that his blockers created. He shed two tacklers, kept his feet inbounds and got into the third level of FIU's defense. He went untouched the rest of the way for the 67-yard touchdown.
Allen doesn't always have the flashiest performances, but his patience and vision for the field make him a threat to deliver an explosive play at any moment.
2. Allen drives the pile for a first down vs. Oregon
Here's another one of Allen's better traits: he doesn't go down easily. He forced 57 tackles in 2025, which ranked second in the class and averaged 3.77 yards after contact. Allen knows how to pick up extra yards, which he shows during Penn State's matchup with Oregon.
With the Nittany Lions down by seven and just two minutes on the clock, Allar dumped off a pass to Allen behind the line of scrimmage. Oregon defenders converged on Allen after a three-yard gain, and it looked like Allen would be stopped well short of the marker. But the pile that had been created around Allen kept moving. He managed to stay upright and gain another five yards, giving the Nittany Lions a first down at the Ducks' 9-yard line.
Allen isn't guaranteed a roster spot as a sixth-round pick in a room that already seems set at the top of the depth chart, but there is a path for him to show his value. The best way for him to get a spot on the initial 53-man roster is to prove he can pick up what assistant general manager Lance Newmark described as "dirty yards." He showed he could do that at the college level, but if that can carry over to the NFL, he could be a key piece of Washington's backfield.
3. Allen speeds past defenders for a 42-yard gain vs. Michigan State
Who says Fatman doesn't have speed?
The Nittany Lions leaned heavily on Allen in their 28-10 win over Michigan State. He ran the ball 25 times for 181 yards, giving him 7.2 yards per carry, and accounted for almost half of Penn State's production that afternoon. His longest run of the day -- a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter -- featured all his best traits while also helping to put the game away for good.
With three minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter, Allen took a handoff to the left and slipped through a running lane created by two pulling offensive linemen. He then outran three defenders to get into the secondary, cut behind a blocker and sprinted for another 24 yards before being taken down from behind.
Allen will likely never be known for his speed in the NFL, especially if the Commanders end up using him in short yardage situations. However, that doesn't mean that Allen lacks speed, and if he's given a chance with the right angles, he can outrun defenders to pick up extra yards.
4. Allen caps off a 226-yard day with a 55-yard sprint.
Allen had a standout ending to his college career in the season finale against Rutgers. Penn State's all-time leading rusher added another 226 yards to his season total on 20 carries, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. A chunk of that came on one play -- a 55-yard run in the fourth quarter. While that is impressive on its own, it's the way that Allen got the yards that stands out the most.
The Nittany Lions had just taken a four-point lead, and with less than three minutes left, all they needed to do was run out the clock. They handed the ball to Allen, who ran straight into a pile of defenders at the line of scrimmage. For a moment, it looked like Allen would only gain one or two yards on the play, but there was a small gap between two of his blockers. Allen managed to get his 5-foot-11, 216-pound frame between them, and with most of Rutgers' defenders already at the line of scrimmage, there was no one left to stop him as he ran upfield.
Allen didn't score on the play -- he was brought down at Rutgers' 28-yard line -- but the play shows exactly what the Commanders are hoping they can get out of Allen. Yes, he can pick up first downs on third-and-short situations, but there's also a chance he can get more out of those situations. The Commanders need more weapons that can make explosive plays, and while Allen might not be the fastest or quickest running back in the class, the traits he has in other areas allow him to turn a routine play into one that flips the field.