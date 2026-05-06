Top plays from Kaytron Allen's 2025 season

4. Allen caps off a 226-yard day with a 55-yard sprint.

Allen had a standout ending to his college career in the season finale against Rutgers. Penn State's all-time leading rusher added another 226 yards to his season total on 20 carries, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. A chunk of that came on one play -- a 55-yard run in the fourth quarter. While that is impressive on its own, it's the way that Allen got the yards that stands out the most.

The Nittany Lions had just taken a four-point lead, and with less than three minutes left, all they needed to do was run out the clock. They handed the ball to Allen, who ran straight into a pile of defenders at the line of scrimmage. For a moment, it looked like Allen would only gain one or two yards on the play, but there was a small gap between two of his blockers. Allen managed to get his 5-foot-11, 216-pound frame between them, and with most of Rutgers' defenders already at the line of scrimmage, there was no one left to stop him as he ran upfield.