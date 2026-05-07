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Commanders announce jersey numbers for 2026 rookie class

May 07, 2026 at 09:29 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders' 2026 rookie class is going to take the field for the first time this week, which means it's time to assign new jersey numbers.

There are plenty of new faces on the Commanders' roster after the team overhauled their defense and got younger at multiple positions on offense. Those players will join the rookies later in the offseason. But for now, here are the jersey numbers for the Commanders' draft class.

Note: Jersey numbers are subject to change leading up to roster cutdown following training camp.

  • LB Sonny Styles: 52
  • WR Antonio Williams: 14
  • OLB Joshua Josephs: 48
  • RB Kaytron Allen: 31
  • C Matt Gulbin: 66
  • QB Athan Kaliakmanis: 16

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