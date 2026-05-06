2026 schedule preview | AFC South

Houston Texans

Analysis: It seems like the Texans are starting to find an offensive identity. Teller and Brown should help pave the way for David Montgomery, who the Texans acquired in a trade with the Lions. Moreau will be a depth piece but has a history of being a reliable pass catcher. Hall and Robinson will also add depth up front, bolstering a group that is already one of the best in the league with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Houston's vision for strengthening their front on both sides of the ball continued in the draft. Rutledge will likely compete to be in the starting lineup but can at least provide depth in his rookie season. McDonald -- one of the best defensive tackles in the class -- adds more size and ability to crash the pocket to his position group. The Texans want to be a physical team and protect C.J. Stroud as much as possible. It's unclear whether that plan will be successful, but there is at least a clear direction on the team the Texans want to be and will likely be one of the top competitive teams in a weak division.