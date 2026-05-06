Wake Up Washington | Top plays and more

- A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- 2026 schedule preview | NFC West
- Top plays from Antonio Williams' 2025 season
- 2026 schedule preview | NFC East
- Top plays from Sonny Styles' 2025 season
- Question of the week: How does Washington's draft class fit into its new schemes?
- 5 things to know about LB Sonny Styles
- 5 things to know about WR Antonio Williams
- 5 things to know about OLB Joshua Josephs
- 5 things to know about C Matt Gulbin
- 5 things to know about QB Athan Kaliakmanis
- 5 things to know about RB Kaytron Allen
- State of Washington's post-draft roster
- 'Wicked smart': Logan Paulsen breaks down Commanders' 2026 draft class
- Why Washington didn't draft a DB
Top Videos
Top Photos
The Commanders 2026 first-round pick is welcomed at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park
Commanders front office staff participated in a beautification project in Ward 8 of Washington, D.C., in collaboration with Golden Bear Environmental
Changing the game! At a 2027 NFL Draft kickoff event on the National Mall, it was announced that girls flag football would become an officially sanctioned high school sport in Washington, D.C.
Washington fans enjoyed special meet-and-greets, live entertainment, exclusive giveaways and more on Night 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft
Commanders first-round pick Sonny Styles takes in the experience on Night 1 in Pittsburgh