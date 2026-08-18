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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign multiple players

Aug 18, 2026 at 07:59 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders have signed linebacker Krys Barnes, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II, tight end Tre McKitty and running back Craid Reynolds.

In corresponding moves, the Commanders have released punter Matt Haack and kicker Jake Moody. They have also placed wide receiver River Cracraft and running back Jerome Ford on the Reserve/Injured list.

Barnes, an undrafted free agent out of UCLA, has appeared in 75 games with 33 starts. He spent last season with the Carolina Panthers but has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He has 303 tackles with 5.5 sacks in his career.

Hurst, a 2018 fifth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders, has appeared in 65 games with 19 starts. He spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns but has also played for the San Francisco 49ers. He has 117 tackles, 10 sacks and two interceptions in his career.

McKitty, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, has appeared in 34 games with 12 starts. Prior to signing with the Commanders, he had spent the entirety of his career with the Chargers, making 16 catches on 26 targets for 117 yards.

Reynolds, an undrafted free agent out of Kutztown, has appeared 60 games with two starts in his career. He played his first game with Washington in 2019 but has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. He has 658 yards and a touchdown on 154 career attempts with 258 receiving yards on 25 catches.

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