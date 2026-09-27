Hail Mail | All about the secondary

The Washington Commanders are playing at home for the first time this season, and they'll be trying to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs to get their first win. There's a lot to discuss, so let's get to what Commanders fans want to know this week.

@HH_KCarpenter: Should we expect any lineup changes or is DQ going to slow roll it like he did last year? Change at CB? S?

I do understand why there is a certain level of impatience from fans. The Commanders have had issues containing explosive plays, and fans are looking for visible signs from the coaching staff that they are as concerned about it as they are about finding a solution.

The most obvious example of that is a lineup change. I'm not part of the staff meetings, of course, so perhaps that was part of the coaches' discussions. Maybe we see some changes in the secondary tomorrow when the defense runs onto the field against the Seahawks, particularly at the positions you mentioned.

To me, that feels like a last resort for finding an answer, rather than a proactive response. I don't think it's as simple as plucking a player out of the lineup and replacing him with another. Chemistry is a key component here. Players get accustomed to working together and know what to expect from each other. It's one of the reasons why training camp is so important. Yes, coaches like to mix and match players to ensure there is some foundation to work with, but eventually, the starters need to get most of those snaps to strengthen their working relationship.

Any adjustments to that chemistry, especially during the season, are going to require some growing pains. I'm not saying it won't work out, but like any other working environment, it would take time.

It's important to remind people that the coaches are still trying to find a solution. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones said during his press conference that the staff is working to simplify some of the calls. Explosive plays are normally a result of miscommunication, so it should help fix some of those issues.

If the issues continue, maybe the Commanders will make changes in the secondary, but they can't immediately jump to that step when other, easier solutions could be on the table.

@JayDanielsMVP: Why does the secondary continue to struggle?

There are a few reasons for the lingering issues, some of which are things fans have already heard but are worth repeating.

The first, and most important, of these reasons is that the defense is still going through a growing phase. Yes, I get that the NFL is a results-based business, and patience is thin, but the reality is that it does take time for players to fully grasp a system. This should not be a revelation; it was one of the many talking points about the Commanders over the offseason, but I get that seeing it in person is more difficult than talking about it as a concept.

I do think it's a little too early to judge what this secondary is going to be this season. The Commanders' first stretch of games was always considered to be difficult, partially because of the opponents they would be facing. Let's list the facts about the first two games:

The Eagles are without A.J. Brown, but they still have a highly talented offense with multiple players capable of explosive plays. Plus, I know Jalen Hurts has his limitations, but he's still a good quarterback with a big arm. He also has a knack for playing his best in must-win situations.

The Cowboys returned essentially all of their starters on offense and have a top-five receiving corps in the NFL with a top-10 quarterback. That's not an excuse, but most secondaries in the league are going to have problems with that offense.

I'm not saying you should overlook the explosive plays the Commanders have given up. However, I think the combination of learning a new system and facing tough competition made things even more difficult. It's not going to get easier with Jaxon Smith-Njigba up next on the schedule, but let's give the team time to find a solution.

@ECFoisie: Who is replacing Nick Cross? Martin or Owens?

It's going to take a combination of players to replace Cross until he recovers from the internal injury he suffered against the Cowboys. Owens could be a part of it, but Jones specifically highlighted Martin and Jeremy Reaves as part of the solution. Martin will play closer to the line of scrimmage, which could be a welcome change for the veteran safety.