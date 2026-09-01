Commanders sign CB to practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders have signed the following player to the practice squad:
- CB Terrell Smith
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders have signed the following player to the practice squad:
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The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Monday.
The Washington Commanders have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season. Here's a full breakdown of who made the cut.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Monday.
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The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
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The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.