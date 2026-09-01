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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign CB to practice squad

Sep 01, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders have signed the following player to the practice squad:

  • CB Terrell Smith

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