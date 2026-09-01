Washington Commanders and Elevate Enter into Multi-Year Agreement Ahead of New Stadium Development

Ashburn, VA. – September 1, 2026 – The Washington Commanders today announced a multi-year agreement with Elevate, the award-winning global sports and entertainment agency, as the franchise advances plans for its new stadium and mixed-use campus at the former RFK Stadium site in Washington, D.C.

The expanded engagement builds on Elevate's long-standing work with the Commanders. As the Commanders prepare for the next chapter of football in the nation's capital, Elevate will support several core areas tied to the new stadium project, including:

Premium seating and hospitality sales and strategy, including the development of premium spaces and elevated fan experiences.

Creative strategy and development for the stadium experience center and sales center, including presentation materials, storytelling assets, and renderings.

Insights, strategy, data, and research to help inform planning, positioning, and go-to-market decisions.

Scheduled to open in 2030, the Commanders' new stadium will anchor a transformational redevelopment of the RFK campus, pairing a roofed, world-class venue with a surrounding mixed-use district designed for year-round sports, entertainment, and community programming.

The expanded relationship reinforces Elevate's role as a strategic advisor to leading teams, leagues, venues, and brands navigating major moments of growth. For the Commanders, it comes as the organization continues to invest in a new era for its fans, partners, and the broader D.C. community.

Ben Gumpert, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Elevate, commented: "The Commanders are building something genuinely historic, a new home for one of the NFL's most storied franchises in one of the world's great cities. This is exactly the kind of transformational and generational moment Elevate was built for. We're proud to bring everything we have, commercial strategy, insights, hospitality, creative, and more, to help the Commanders build a landmark that will define the next era of the franchise."

"Elevate has long been a trusted partner, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration as we advance plans to deliver a premier destination that will serve our fans and the broader community," said Andrew Sidney, Chief Ticketing Officer, Washington Commanders. "Their team understands our business, our market and the opportunity ahead, and their expertise will be an important part of bringing that vision to life."