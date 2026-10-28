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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place Terry McLaurin on IR, Jer'Zhan Newton returns to practice

Oct 28, 2026 at 12:14 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders have placed wide receiver Terry McLaurin on the Reserve/Injured list as part of several roster moves this week.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that McLaurin tore his patellar tendon against the San Francisco 49ers and will miss the rest of the 2026 season.

In a corresponding move, the Commanders have signed veteran Van Jefferson from their practice squad.

Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan has been designated to return to practice, beginning his 21-day window to be placed on the active roster. Newton, a 2024 second-round pick, tore his pectoral muscle during training camp and later received surgery to repair the injury. he was placed on IR to start the regular season.

Newton can be activated at any point during his 21-day window. If he is not activated during that timeframe, the Commanders must return Newton to IR for the rest of the season.

The Commanders have signed linebacker Kyle Kennard to replace Jefferson on the practice squad. Kennard, a 2025 fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, appeared in five games during his rookie season. The Chargers waived him in August of this offseason.

Kennard played at the University of South Carolina during the 2024 season and recorded 11.5 sacks, helping him become the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Kennard won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for being the top defensive player in college football and ranks second behind Jadeveon Clowney for the most sacks in a season in program history.

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