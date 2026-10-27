Antonio Williams poised for bigger role in Commanders' offense

So, what will Williams' role look like for the rest of the season? It is unclear at this point, although it will presumably include more of what Williams does well. Thankfully, there is plenty to pull from. His snap counts on plays in the slot and on the outside are nearly identical (74 to 75), and he has generated passer ratings of at least 100 on six different routes, according to PFF. He's at his best in the flat, but Washington's quarterbacks also have passer ratings of 118.8 when targeting him on comebacks, in routes and post routes.

"There's just a lot of really, really good things about him, and [he's] just an all-around great package," general manager Adam Peters said of Williams in April. "So [we're] thrilled to have him, thrilled to add him to the wide receiver room."

Williams will certainly be part of the Commanders' foreseeable future, as he is under contract for the next three seasons, but he has a chance to create a larger role for himself in their long-term plans. What he makes of that will be up to him, but it is clear that Williams will make the most of his situation.