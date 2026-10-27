H.D. Woodson High School Unveils $3 Million Athletic Facility Upgrades in D.C.

Other prominent DC figures celebrated the upgraded athletic facility with a press conference, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a flag football clinic.

"Student athletes are better students," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "Being an athlete supports being a better student, so the two go hand in hand. It is really important that as a system, we never forget that. That's why we have invested in this facility here."

Commanders team president Mark Clouse backed that sentiment: "This is a commitment for us, not just for today or tomorrow, but for the future."

"I will say, this looks like $3 million well spent," said Wendell Felder, Ward 7 Councilmember.

H.D. Woodson has struggled this season with a 0-8 record but believes that this upgrade will help rejuvenate an otherwise decorated program. It also provides added support behind its girls' flag football team.

"This field is home to H.D. Woodson's football team, one of the most decorated in D.C. history with 18 championships," DCPS Interim Chancellor Dr. Kim Jackson proclaimed. "And it's home to Woodson's flag football team, winner of four championships."

Current student athletes praised the upgrades. They were in the audience on Monday, along with students from Houston Elementary School.

"Very excited to play here on Friday nights, especially when the sun sets," Junior football player Aric Harris said. "Playing on this brand-new field one more time with my fellow seniors means so much to me. I'm really going to miss them as they go on to explore new things in their life."

The Warriors are slated to have their senior night against Ballou on Nov. 6.

"This spring, my teammates and I will get the chance to win one more championship," senior flag football player Tanganika Williams said.

Bowser pointed out how this facility will have an important impact on the flag football team.

"Let's do all that we can to support the Lady Warriors and all the girls who are interested in flag football and all of girls' sports," Bowser said.

These upgrades are an investment in the future of the community that will help student-athletes succeed.

"As a former student-athlete who competed nationally, I can especially appreciate knowing that my community was behind me," DGS Deputy Director of the Capital Construction Services Division Osei Headley said.

For the community, the moment is much bigger than simply upgraded facilities. It's a motivation for the future.