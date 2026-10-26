WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Oct. 26
Oct 26, 2026 at 01:02 PM
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media following the team's bye week. Here are some of his final thoughts on the break before the Commanders begin preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
Returning to the DMV was a welcome reunion for Okonkwo, who spent four seasons in Maryland's program and ended his collegiate career as a full-time starter.
The season has not gone the was the Washington Commanders had hoped heading into the bye week, but there have still been some impressive moments on the field. Here are five of the defense's best plays from Weeks 1-6.
The season has not gone the was the Washington Commanders had hoped heading into the bye week, but there have still been some impressive moments on the field. Here are five of the offense's best moments from Weeks 1-6.
The latest episode of Hail Tales details how LeBaron & Co. helped lead Washington to a legendary win over Baltimore
Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders head west for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Dallas Cowboys played the Green Bay Packers in Sunday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants faced off against the New Orleans Saints.
Laremy Tunsil has not been on the field since he tore his triceps in training camp, but that does not mean he is absent from the Washington Commanders' facility.
The 2019 third-round pick has been an invaluable member of the locker room as well as the franchise's most productive offensive weapon since Washington drafted him. He is fifth on the team's all-time receiving list as well as eighth in receiving touchdowns and fifth in catches.
The Washington Commanders are headed into the bye week after falling to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, on Monday Night Football. Here are five takeaways from the loss.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.