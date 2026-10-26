 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Oct. 26

Oct 26, 2026 at 01:02 PM

Related Content

news

Final thoughts | Commanders' reset after bye-week

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media following the team's bye week. Here are some of his final thoughts on the break before the Commanders begin preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

news

Chig Okonkwo reflects on injury, chemistry with Jayden Daniels

Returning to the DMV was a welcome reunion for Okonkwo, who spent four seasons in Maryland's program and ended his collegiate career as a full-time starter.

news

Washington's top defensive plays from Weeks 1-6

The season has not gone the was the Washington Commanders had hoped heading into the bye week, but there have still been some impressive moments on the field. Here are five of the defense's best plays from Weeks 1-6.

news

Washington's top 5 offensive plays from Weeks 1-6

The season has not gone the was the Washington Commanders had hoped heading into the bye week, but there have still been some impressive moments on the field. Here are five of the offense's best moments from Weeks 1-6.

news

Hail Tales hits | The remarkable Eddie LeBaron

The latest episode of Hail Tales details how LeBaron & Co. helped lead Washington to a legendary win over Baltimore

news

NFC East roundup | The division struggled but remains wide open

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders head west for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Dallas Cowboys played the Green Bay Packers in Sunday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants faced off against the New Orleans Saints.

news

'A real brother': Tunsil provides invaluable mentorship to Commanders O-Line

Laremy Tunsil has not been on the field since he tore his triceps in training camp, but that does not mean he is absent from the Washington Commanders' facility.

news

Terry McLaurin suffers season-ending knee injury vs. 49ers

The 2019 third-round pick has been an invaluable member of the locker room as well as the franchise's most productive offensive weapon since Washington drafted him. He is fifth on the team's all-time receiving list as well as eighth in receiving touchdowns and fifth in catches.

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders are headed into the bye week after falling to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, on Monday Night Football. Here are five takeaways from the loss.

news

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders fall to 49ers, 23-17

Washington put together a valiant effort to come back from a 20-point deficit but came up short on the final drive.

Advertising