Final thoughts | Commanders' reset after bye-week

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media following the team's bye week. Here are some of his final thoughts on the break before the Commanders begin preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

-- Quinn's press conferences normally start out with injury news -- most of it discouraging -- but the head coach had mostly positive updates today. Treylon Burks, who got banged up against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, will work his way back to practice starting today. The same can be said for quarterback Marcus Mariota and defensive end Charles Omenihu, who missed time prior to the break. Javon Kinlaw, however, has not improved the way the team hoped, so his recovery will take a bit longer.

-- Quinn said the bye week was "a much-needed reset in a lot of ways." The team did a self-scout to address the issues that have contributed to the 1-4-1 start. Quinn's biggest priority is to see the team play consistently for four quarters -- an issue that plagued the roster in the first six weeks. He told the players that there are always ebbs and flows in a game, but they need to do what is necessary to win.

"I'm really excited to get rolling with the guys today," Quinn said.

-- The Commanders hired Steve Wilks to help with game planning on defense. Here's what Quinn had to say on the decision:

"It was something [defensive coordinator] Daronte [Jones] and I had discussed during training camp. It took a little while. There were a number of candidates that we like, and you can imagine some of the guys want to help and be a part of things. It just took a little while, and Steve has some responsibility still that he works toward the end of the week, so to have him with us and coaching in some of the early part of the week, I thought it just made too much sense. [Wilks is] a good football coach, and allowing him to be part of stuff at the beginning of the week when we're game planning was as easy a fit as there could be."

-- Quinn said it was "awesome" to see Trey Amos back on the field against the 49ers. Amos has dealt with multiple injuries for the better part of the last calendar year, which Quinn said can take a toll on a player. There was no flinching, though, Quinn added, which was why he managed to have a larger impact than expected for a player who has barely practiced with his teammates.

-- Quinn said there was "energy and optimism' from the players to get started again after the break. There was certainly disappointment in how the season unfolded before the bye week, but everyone in the building is determined to get things back on track.

-- Here's what Quinn had to say about his belief that the roster can bounce back from a rough start:

"My belief in them is really strong. I've seen the practice habits, and that's why knowing we've been in every game and I'd love to have all four quarters together. That's what we're chasing, and that's what I'm certain we're gonna get after [the bye week]. When we do that, beginning this week, I think that will really show what we're made of."