Commanders to debut The Show at home opener on September 27

Northwest Stadium will come alive in a whole new way this season at every Commanders home game with a refreshed, dialed up pregame sequence known as The Show. Debuting September 27 against the Seattle Seahawks, The Show will transform the stadium into a cinematic experience that builds anticipation and emotion as the team is welcomed onto the field. Fans familiar with the pregame sequences from last season can expect a host of new and exciting elements during this year's electrifying pregame.

Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Bernthal, known for his roles in The Punisher and The Odyssey, The Show will immerse fans in the story of Washington football through a powerful combination of:

Live performances

Special effects

Cinematic storytelling

Stadium-wide pageantry

Exclusive gameday moments

Can't-miss moments include performances by the Washington Commanders Marching Band and Command Force, a triumphant new team introduction video, patriotic pageantry of a full-field American flag and flyover, and a special game ball delivery ceremony which features some of the nation's most elite special operations personnel.

Fans should be in their seats 30 minutes prior to kickoff to experience The Show.