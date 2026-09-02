Commanders remain confident in their offensive line

Fortunately for the Commanders, it appears that things are beginning to settle on the offensive line. Cosmi is back, which helps stabilize the interior, and Allegretti has returned to practice to take his spot as the starting center. He said in the locker room that he felt good in the days leading up to his return to the field, and that continued into this week. He understands the attention surrounding him and the position, particularly with him being sidelined, but he is not shying away from it. He appreciates the trust the team has placed in him and respects their decision to be cautious with his injury.

"I think I missed more practices in this training camp than I have in my entire career combined," Allegretti said. "So, [I was] trusting that process that we need to be right for September, not August."

Assuming things stay as they are, the Commanders have about 10 days with their offensive line together to get ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, which has an interior manned by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. It's a daunting task for a season-opening opponent, but the Commanders believe there is enough time for Allegretti to get himself ready.

"Not having Nick for most of camp was something we had to work through, but we have a ton of confidence in him," Peters said. "And he's played, I think, 3,000-some-odd snaps in this league. And he's played good football for us before. He went through the whole offseason, so we're really confident. He's not a guy that needs a ton of reps, especially from a mental standpoint."

And, for what it's worth, the Commanders' offensive linemen aren't in panic mode. They're focused on relying on each other to succeed, and they feel good about their odds.