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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

District PM Alliance Selected as Owner's Project Manager for new Commanders Stadium

Sep 03, 2026 at 12:39 PM
HKS - Washington Commanders Stadium - Wetland Night - Copyright Plomp (1)

District PM Alliance, a partnership of Brailsford & Dunlavey (B&D), CAA ICON and McKissack & McKissack, has been selected to serve as owner's project manager for the new Commanders Stadium at the RFK campus. The alliance will represent the Washington Commanders throughout development, design and construction of the new stadium, which is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2030.

District PM Alliance brings together three nationally recognized firms with complementary capabilities. Washington, D.C.-based B&D provides program management, project controls and development advisory services for major public entities, sports organizations and institutions nationwide. CAA ICON brings extensive owner's representation and project management experience across every major professional sports league in North America. McKissack & McKissack, headquartered in Washington, D.C., leads complex civic, cultural, infrastructure and sports developments across the country.

Within the partnership, B&D will lead project controls and overall administration; CAA ICON will oversee stadium design and construction; and McKissack & McKissack will lead project management of sitework and infrastructure. Together, the firms will operate as a unified program management team, coordinating with the consultants, decisions and processes required to advance the project on behalf of the Commanders.

Representing the District's largest private investment, the Commanders' $2.7 billion investment will fuel the 1.8-million-gross-square-foot, roofed stadium as both a home for football and a year-round civic destination capable of hosting more than 200 sports, entertainment, cultural and community activations annually. It will anchor the transformation of the 180-acre campus into a mixed-use neighborhood with housing, parks, recreation, new public spaces and opportunities for local businesses.

Below-grade stadium construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

"We are pleased to have District PM Alliance represent the Commanders in this significant effort," said Andy VanHorn, Head of Real Estate, Washington Commanders. "With their combined experience, leadership, and deep understanding of complex development projects, District PM Alliance is uniquely positioned to guide this effort and help deliver a world-class venue that will serve our fans and the broader community for decades."

"We are honored to serve as part of District PM Alliance and to help guide the Washington Commanders through this once-in-a-generation opportunity," said Chris Dunlavey, Co-CEO of Brailsford & Dunlavey. "The historic site holds deep meaning for this franchise and for the District. Our role is to bring disciplined program leadership, transparent partnership, and long-term vision so that this stadium not only delivers an exceptional home for the team but also creates lasting value for the surrounding community. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Commanders, the District, and our partners to realize a project worthy of Washington's history and future."

"It brings us a great sense of pride to represent the Commanders on a globally-recognized stadium," said Marc Farha, Co-CEO of CAA ICON. "The magnitude of the project scope presented an opportunity to combine our expertise as industry-leading sports venue project managers and deeply-rooted, D.C.-based project experts to deliver the project as a unified team."

"We're honored to work on this momentous project — building the Commanders' new home on historic grounds in D.C., especially as we mark McKissack & McKissack's 35th anniversary," said Deryl McKissack, Founder and CEO of McKissack & McKissack. "As a major national project management firm headquartered in D.C., this work aligns directly with our mission to enrich lives through architecture, engineering, and construction, and shape the faces of the cities we serve. Over the years, we've contributed to the development of the biggest economic drivers in D.C. from sports venues to national landmarks to the convention center, and we're thrilled to be part of creating the next chapter in the Commanders' important legacy."

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