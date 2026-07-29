Training camp notebook | Commanders up the competition in spirited Day 1

-- The battle for the No. 2 wide receiver spot will continue throughout camp, but there were a pair of early standouts. Burks was a frequent target by all the quarterbacks he worked with and had some impressive catches. His best of the day came near the end of practice, when Mariota lofted a pass in the corner of the end zone to the former first-round pick. Despite having solid coverage around him, Burks came down with the catch and celebrated with his teammates. However, the arguably better catch was made by Dyami Brown, who caught a pass on the same route from Daniels. Brown, who spent a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to Washington, is determined to make an impact this upcoming season. He was spotted after practice working with the defensive backs to try and improve his separation at the line of scrimmage. Brown has a good relationship with Daniels, so perhaps that bond will help give him an edge in the competition at wide receiver.