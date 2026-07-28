WATCH | GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn address the media

Listen in as Washington Commander head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters address the media before the start of 2026 training camp.
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5 takeaways from Adam Peters and Dan Quinn's training camp opening press conference
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters addressed the media before the start of training camp. Here are five takeaways from their evening media availability.
3 Commanders training camp storylines to watch
The Washington Commanders are set to begin their 2026 training camp on July 29. Here are three storylines to keep an eye on for the next month.
Commanders veterans report to Ashburn for training camp
The Washington Commanders' veterans have begun reporting to the team facility to kick off the third training camp with Dan Quinn as the head coach. Players like Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Daron Payne are all returning to Ashburn, Virginia, ready to work after an offseason of rest and eager to bounce back from the 2025 campaign.
1 Commanders player to watch at every position group in training camp
The Washington Commanders start training camp this week, and there will be plenty to watch on the field as the team prepares for the 2026 season. Here is one to keep an eye on at each position group over the next few weeks.
Full look at Commanders 2026 training camp roster
We have finally arrived at training camp week, which is set to begin on July 29. Here is a full look at the Washington Commanders' full roster before the action begins.
Commanders place 3 players on PUP list; 1 on Active/NFI list
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Saturday.
26 quotes to get you ready for Commanders 2026 training camp
We are just a few days away from the Commanders suiting up and taking the practice field for training camp to compete for roster spots and prepare for the 2026 season. There are high expectations for what they can accomplish this year and plenty for fans to get reacquainted with before they are allowed to attend practice later in August. So, here are 26 quotes that will help get you ready to go camping.
Commanders announce 2026 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for training camp
The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2026 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows for training camp – Ryan Crawford, Sammy Morris and DJ Gillins. Washington will host all three fellows through the first week of the preseason schedule.
Commanders, Northwest Stadium earn Safety Act designation by U.S. Department of Homeland Security
The Washington Commanders have been awarded SAFETY Act Designation by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), recognizing the organization's comprehensive security program at Northwest Stadium and its ongoing commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all fans, guests, players, and staff.
Leo Chenal love Daronte Jones' 'linebacker-friendly' scheme
Linebacker Leo Chenal had multiple options for where he could go for the next phase of his career, but joining the Washington Commanders for the 2026 season was "a no-brainer" as he put it in a recent interview on NFL Network.