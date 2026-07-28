WATCH | GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn address the media

Listen in as Washington Commander head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters address the media before the start of 2026 training camp.
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'Starting to come together': Commanders defense playing with intensity, energy
The Commanders' defense has a goal every time they step on the field: have fun while creating absolute hell for their opponents.
Training camp notebook | Commanders look sharp in joint practice vs. Dolphins
The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, and let's get to the point: it was a good day for both sides of the ball, as both the offense and defense had standout days. You're here for the highlights, so let's dive into it.
WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 12
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 12.
Joint practice with Dolphins believed to be first-ever on Ashburn grounds
A lot of logistics need to be hammered out to successfully host a joint practice for an NFL organization – everything from perhaps the more straightforward hotel accommodation details to how a team will move to and from the practice fields to temporary on-site work spaces for traveling support staff
Commanders sign LB Curtis Jacobs
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
3 players to watch during Washington's joint practice with Miami
The Washington Commanders will host the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice ahead of their preseason opener at Northwest Stadium on Aug. 14. Here are three players to keep an eye on for Wednesday.
Training camp notebook | Commanders make final prep for joint practice with Miami
The Commanders are hosting the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice before their preseason opener on Aug. 14, and the players are eager to face off against another team to test themselves.
Commanders sign DT Byron Cowart
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 11
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 11.
Commanders confident Coleman can move back to tackle after 'excellent' offseason
There is no 1-to-1 replacement for Laremy Tunsil, but the Commanders have already found a solution.
Commanders support for Virginia High School Leagues girls flag gives players "some type of confidence"
As these schools get ready for their inaugural flag seasons, the Commanders are determined to ensure coaches and athletes are set up for long-term success
Training camp notebook | Commanders shuffle O-line with Tunsil out
The Washington Commanders were back on the field in full pads after taking a day off on Sunday, and there is plenty to break down between injury updates, preparations for the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins and highlight plays.