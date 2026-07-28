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3 Commanders training camp storylines to watch

Jul 28, 2026 at 03:15 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are set to begin their 2026 training camp on July 29. Here are three storylines to keep an eye on for the next month.

Who will be WR2?

Terry McLaurin is back for his eighth season with the Commanders, and just as he's been since his rookie season, he's going to be their top offensive weapon. This offseason comes with a little extra motivation, as injuries resulted in him putting up career lows in yards (582) and touchdowns (3).

There are 10 other receivers currently on the roster, but which of them will emerge as the No. 2 option opposite McLaurin is anyone's guess at this point.

There are several candidates who bring some intrigue to the position. Treylon Burks was a first-round pick in 2022, and while injuries have prevented him from playing a full season up to this point, he has flashed with his size and physicality in contested catches. Antonio Williams is only a rookie but has been praised for his advanced route-running nuance. Dyami Brown has a good relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Van Jefferson is an experienced veteran whose route running helps create separation. There's also Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane, both of whom are looking to develop this season.

But all these options bring questions with their potential. Though it's too early to make any proclamations on the depth charts, there isn't a clear answer on where the production at receiver will come aside from McLaurin. The Commanders don't appear to be concerned about their depth right now, and Daniels liked what he saw from the group in OTAs and minicamp.

"They're very intentional with what they do," Daniels said. "It's a lot asked on them with different formations, maybe a motion to shift, things like that, different splits. So, everybody's been there willing to work, willing to learn, and that's kind of what I've seen from everybody."

But there's a chance the Commanders will find a nonconventional answer for the No. 2 receiver. That player might be at the tight end position in newcomer Chig Okonkwo, who has 1,105 yards after the catch in his career. Okonkwo, who had 56 receptions in 2025, is expecting a boost in his production, both because of the system and Daniels' tendency to use tight ends. Zach Ertz, for example, had 50 receptions despite missing the final four games and had 66 the year before.

Regardless of who it is, though, (the Commanders could also use a committee approach) Washington must have a clear solution for how to upgrade their passing game and provide Daniels with as many options as possible.

Who will win the battle at left guard?

On the surface, it might appear as if there aren't many interesting storylines surrounding the offensive line. The group performed well last season, and four of the five starters are returning for another season. In many ways, it's the most cohesive group the Commanders have had up front in years.

However, there could be some movement among the group, specifically at the left guard spot. Although the job is technically open to anyone, the expectation is that Chris Paul and Brandon Coleman will be the primary candidates for the job. Coleman, a 2024 third-round pick, did initially start for Week 1, but injuries forced him to miss a significant portion of camp and stunted his development in moving from tackle to guard. It also allowed Paul, who made steady progress last August, to make a stronger claim, and he ended up taking the job for himself after Week 2.

Paul had the best season of his career, particularly as a pass blocker. He earned a 77.4 pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and allowed just two quarterback hits. He paired that with a physical presence in the run game, which he used to move interior defensive linemen. He also developed a solid bond with Laremy Tunsil, who praised the guard for his communication at the line of scrimmage and before games.

But the Commanders' new offensive system requires their offensive linemen to work well in space, which has always been one of Coleman's advantages. He was praised for his athleticism during the draft process two years ago, which is why the Commanders initially drafted him as a tackle. The trade for Tunsil changed those plans, though, which is why Coleman was bumped over to guard in 2025.

The Commanders like both players, so they don't view either Paul or Coleman as a bad option for the starting left guard spot. But it will be interesting to see how the battle plays out and who emerges as the starter.

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How will the rotation work on the defensive front?

The Commanders went through an extensive overhaul on defense, particularly up front. They struggled to consistently rush quarterbacks, which played a role in them giving up the most yards per game in 2025. They needed to upgrade their pass rush, and it looks like they accomplished that with the likes of Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu joining Daron Payne, Dorance Armstrong and Jer'Zhan Newton.

The next challenge for the Commanders will be to figure out how to use all those pieces. There are several new weapons up front, and there will need to be strong chemistry between them to maximize the group's potential. The starters seem relatively easy to figure out; Oweh and Chaisson will serve as the outside linebackers/primary pass rushers with Payne as the interior defensive tackles. Armstrong is expected to join that group once he is activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, and his return would be the final addition to what could be a more formidable starting lineup.

How the rest of the room works out will be a larger discussion, but it's believed that each player will receive plenty of snaps in defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' system, which will give offenses heavy doses of pressure. Head coach Dan Quinn also said in June that he prefers his pass rush to have waves of quality players. However, that will require Newton and Javontae Jean-Baptiste -- two more draft picks from 2024 -- to step up and continue their development.

The Commanders have high hopes for Jones' new scheme, but any success they have will hinge upon the pass rush improving from the 127 pressures they generated in 2025.

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