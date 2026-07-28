3 Commanders training camp storylines to watch

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are set to begin their 2026 training camp on July 29. Here are three storylines to keep an eye on for the next month.

Who will be WR2?

Terry McLaurin is back for his eighth season with the Commanders, and just as he's been since his rookie season, he's going to be their top offensive weapon. This offseason comes with a little extra motivation, as injuries resulted in him putting up career lows in yards (582) and touchdowns (3).

There are 10 other receivers currently on the roster, but which of them will emerge as the No. 2 option opposite McLaurin is anyone's guess at this point.

There are several candidates who bring some intrigue to the position. Treylon Burks was a first-round pick in 2022, and while injuries have prevented him from playing a full season up to this point, he has flashed with his size and physicality in contested catches. Antonio Williams is only a rookie but has been praised for his advanced route-running nuance. Dyami Brown has a good relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Van Jefferson is an experienced veteran whose route running helps create separation. There's also Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane, both of whom are looking to develop this season.

But all these options bring questions with their potential. Though it's too early to make any proclamations on the depth charts, there isn't a clear answer on where the production at receiver will come aside from McLaurin. The Commanders don't appear to be concerned about their depth right now, and Daniels liked what he saw from the group in OTAs and minicamp.

"They're very intentional with what they do," Daniels said. "It's a lot asked on them with different formations, maybe a motion to shift, things like that, different splits. So, everybody's been there willing to work, willing to learn, and that's kind of what I've seen from everybody."

But there's a chance the Commanders will find a nonconventional answer for the No. 2 receiver. That player might be at the tight end position in newcomer Chig Okonkwo, who has 1,105 yards after the catch in his career. Okonkwo, who had 56 receptions in 2025, is expecting a boost in his production, both because of the system and Daniels' tendency to use tight ends. Zach Ertz, for example, had 50 receptions despite missing the final four games and had 66 the year before.