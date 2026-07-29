5 takeaways from Adam Peters and Dan Quinn's training camp opening press conference

4. Big expectations for Chig Okonkwo.

Okonkwo was one of the Commanders' bigger offseason acquisitions, and he has made it clear that he believes the Commanders are the right team to help him take the next step in his career. The Commanders are equally high on Okonkwo and how he can impact their offense.

"He's an outstanding receiver," Peters said. "He's outstanding in the pass game. He's great after the catch, and he's also a really good blocker ... He's not the biggest tight end. He's not [TE] John Bates, but [we] really love the way he competes as a blocker and how he executes there, too."

Okonkwo recorded 50 receptions in each of the last three seasons and was often the most important piece in struggling offenses with the Tennessee Titans. But Okonkwo often flashed the potential to be something more, particularly as a pass-catcher with his 1,105 yards after the catch. He can turn a routine pass into an explosive play -- something the Commanders need more of in their offense.

Perhaps the best part about Okonkwo being another weapon for Jayden Daniels is how much he expands the unit's capabilities. Peters said Okonkwo allows them to be more multiple in their formations, such as allowing them to use more two tight end sets. He gives the Commanders more options, which was a goal for the team this past offseason.

"He provides a lot of versatility in where he can line up and what he can do for us and when he gets the ball in his hands. And then he's pretty magical," Peters said.

5. "Competition in an everyday sense."

The Commanders promised there would be changes in how they practiced back in January. For them, that means turning up the dial on competition, and that emphasis will be apparent to those watching practice during camp.

"I think what you'll see you'll find some competitions in an everyday sense," Quinn said. "And I think that's one of the very best ways that we'll get better."

The team intends to throw different game scenarios at the players, pitting the best players against each other to fuel improvement. There will be several game situations in each practice, as well as things like two-point competitions. There will be two- and four-minute drills, which they hope will put some stress on the players to maximize their skill sets.

It's important to note that more stress doesn't necessarily mean there will be more physicality, although there will be plenty of that in the days to come. The Commanders plan to emphasize execution during practice so they can be prepared for any situation during games. Quinn said he can tell the players are hungry to prove themselves, and he's excited to see what they can accomplish over the next few weeks.