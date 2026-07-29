5 takeaways from Adam Peters and Dan Quinn's training camp opening press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters addressed the media before the start of training camp. Here are five takeaways from their evening media availability.
1. Several roster updates.
Quinn and Peters had several housekeeping items to address at the top of the press conference, particularly in terms of the team's personnel. Punter Tress Way and linebacker Kain Medrano were both put on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, meaning they will not be at the first practice of camp. Both injuries are considered minor; Medrano is dealing with a hamstring issue, while Way injured his pectoral. Peters doesn't believe either player will miss much time.
Cornerback Trey Amos was one of the players the Commanders put on the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week, but the second-year player did not practice at all during OTAs and minicamp. Peters said Amos has been "outstanding" in his rehab, and the reason he was absent from practice in June was because of some hamstring soreness that the team wanted to be cautious with. Similar to Way and Medrano, Peters expects Amos to be back soon.
2. A deep group at cornerback.
Cornerback was one of the position groups the Commanders tinkered with over the offseason with additions like Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon and Rasul Douglas, who was reportedly signed by the team earlier this month. It was also a position the Commanders needed to fix, as it was one of the multiple areas on defense that struggled in 2025.
There's always an opportunity to sign more players, but for now, the Commanders are pleased with the group they have put together.
"It's actually a deep group...we feel going into it," Quinn said.
The Commanders' biggest challenge with the position is figuring out how roles will be divided among the players. Players like Mike Sainristil and Robertson have experience playing on the outside and in the slot, which should serve them well considering how much emphasis the Commanders' new scheme places on versatility. There are other players, like Amos, who have more specific skill sets, and the Commanders want to take their time deciding where players can make the biggest impact.
"I think that in itself is going to be some intrigue, and it'll take a few weeks for us to get to that space," Quinn said.
3. They're happy at wide receiver.
The wide receiver position has been one of the key talking points surrounding the Commanders' offseason. They will have a healthy Terry McLaurin back in the fold, but the rest of the group is wide open in terms of their responsibilities. It's created a litany of questions, which in turn has led to concern among the fanbase, but the Commanders aren't worried about the group. In fact, they've been pleased with what they have seen from the players.
"Really happy with how the guys progressed in the offseason and stepped up," Peters said. "And I think they're going to take another step in this training camp."
The work they have put in to improve is why the Commanders are so confident in their current mix of wide receivers. McLaurin, Peters said, has been "fantastic" at leading the position and often operating as a second coach in the meeting room. It has helped players like rookie Antonio Williams as well as young veterans like Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane continue their development.
As for who could be the No. 2 option, the Commanders are fine with letting things play out until they can find a clear answer. As Peters said, "the cream will rise to the top," and he believes every player in the group will step up to the challenge.
The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at the team facility for training camp ahead of the 2026 season.
4. Big expectations for Chig Okonkwo.
Okonkwo was one of the Commanders' bigger offseason acquisitions, and he has made it clear that he believes the Commanders are the right team to help him take the next step in his career. The Commanders are equally high on Okonkwo and how he can impact their offense.
"He's an outstanding receiver," Peters said. "He's outstanding in the pass game. He's great after the catch, and he's also a really good blocker ... He's not the biggest tight end. He's not [TE] John Bates, but [we] really love the way he competes as a blocker and how he executes there, too."
Okonkwo recorded 50 receptions in each of the last three seasons and was often the most important piece in struggling offenses with the Tennessee Titans. But Okonkwo often flashed the potential to be something more, particularly as a pass-catcher with his 1,105 yards after the catch. He can turn a routine pass into an explosive play -- something the Commanders need more of in their offense.
Perhaps the best part about Okonkwo being another weapon for Jayden Daniels is how much he expands the unit's capabilities. Peters said Okonkwo allows them to be more multiple in their formations, such as allowing them to use more two tight end sets. He gives the Commanders more options, which was a goal for the team this past offseason.
"He provides a lot of versatility in where he can line up and what he can do for us and when he gets the ball in his hands. And then he's pretty magical," Peters said.
5. "Competition in an everyday sense."
The Commanders promised there would be changes in how they practiced back in January. For them, that means turning up the dial on competition, and that emphasis will be apparent to those watching practice during camp.
"I think what you'll see you'll find some competitions in an everyday sense," Quinn said. "And I think that's one of the very best ways that we'll get better."
The team intends to throw different game scenarios at the players, pitting the best players against each other to fuel improvement. There will be several game situations in each practice, as well as things like two-point competitions. There will be two- and four-minute drills, which they hope will put some stress on the players to maximize their skill sets.
It's important to note that more stress doesn't necessarily mean there will be more physicality, although there will be plenty of that in the days to come. The Commanders plan to emphasize execution during practice so they can be prepared for any situation during games. Quinn said he can tell the players are hungry to prove themselves, and he's excited to see what they can accomplish over the next few weeks.
"The first thing that I noticed was the energy," Quinn said. "This looks to be a team that is in very good physical condition. You can just see this is a lot of guys that absolutely worked their asses off to put themself in a good space."