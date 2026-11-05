'I'm the guy': How Riggins unlocked next level in 1982 playoffs

"We have to get some psychologist to tell us. I gotta believe some people, and I may be one of them, that when you put them in a certain situation and there's a lot on the line or they perceive there's a lot on the line, their ability to tap into their adrenaline is greater than other people," Riggins said. "As the playoffs went on, I think it just kept feeding into that … I'm not quite sure how to describe it, other than it was something that you wanted and because you'd said, 'Give me the ball,' you want to be good at it, and ultimately, I didn't want to disappoint the people, because you could feel their passion and you wanted to make sure that you gave them what they wanted."