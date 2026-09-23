Commanders vs. Seahawks Week 3 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Sehawks.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G Sam Cosmi
|Concussion/Throat
|DNP
|S Nick Corss
|Illness
|DNP
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Left Elbow
|DNP
|DT Javon Kinlaw
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|LB Frankie Luvu
|Groin
|DNP
|TE Chig Okonkwo
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB Kaytron Allen
|Hip
|Limited
|OLB Dorance Armstrong
|Knee
|Limited
|S Percy Butler
|Groin
|Limited
|LB Leo Chenal
|Chest
|Limited
|WR Jaylin Lane
|Groin
|Limited
|DE Charles Omenihu
|Ankle
|Limited
|S Tyler Owens
|Hamstring
|Limited
|S Jeremy Reaves
|Knee/Elbow
|Limited
|T/G Brandon Coleman
|Finger
|Full
|K Drew Stevens
|Hand
|Full