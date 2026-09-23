Commanders vs. Seahawks preview | Hosting the Super Bowl champs for the home opener

The Washington Commanders will play at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 27
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Joe Davis (play-by-play)
- Greg Olsen (analyst)
- Pam Oliver (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- Week 3 is the latest Washington has opened at home since 2012.
- Week 3 is the earliest matchup between Washington and Seattle since 1998.
- Washington is looking for their first win against the Seahawks at home since 2021.
- Washington is facing Seattle in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2020-21. Both of those matchups were also in Washington.
- Washington has a 13-8 overall record against Seattle and a 6-6 record at home against the Seahawks.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
Seattle:
- Head coach Mike Macdonald (3rd in Seattle)
- Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Aden Durde (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh (3rd)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (260)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jayden Daniels (3)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (106)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Stefon Diggs (102)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (3)
- Tackles -- LB Leo Chenal (15)
- Sacks -- LBs Sonny Styles, Frankie Luvu, Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and DT Javon Kinlaw (1)
- Interceptions -- N/A
Seattle:
- Passing Yards -- QB Drew Lock (422)
- Passing TDs -- QB Drew Lock (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jadarian Price (104)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jadarian Price (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (277)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4)
- Tackles -- LB Ernest Jones IV (21)
- Sacks -- DT Leonard Williams (2)
- Interceptions -- N/A
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 11th (342 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 18th (21 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 21st (185 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-2nd (1)
- Rushing offense -- 3rd (157 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-11th (44.83%)
- Total defense -- 15th (325 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 27th (30.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 19th (224 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-11th (5)
- Rushing defense -- 16th (101 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 29th (52%)
- Time of possession -- 4th (32:24)
- Turnover differential -- T-20th (-1)
Seattle:
- Total offense -- 12th (333)
- Scoring offense -- 17th (22)
- Passing offense -- 18th (203.5 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-7th (3)
- Rushing offense -- 9th (129.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-23rd (33.33%)
- Total defense -- 2nd (214 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 2nd (8.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 1st (124.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-11th (5)
- Rushing defense -- 9th (89.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 5th (28.57%)
- Time of possession -- 12th (31:08)
- Turnover differential -- T-1st (+3)